HOW TO GET OUTSIDE MORE AS A COLLEGE STUDENT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of college life happens indoors. With lectures, late-night study sessions, dining halls and scrolling in bed, it gets really easy to go days without a lot of time outside. Getting fresh air isn’t just a good idea, but it is a simple way to boost your mood, reduce stress, and feel better at the end of the year. Getting some time outside doesn’t always have to consist of a hike to make it happen. Getting outside in college is about realistic shifts that fit into a packed schedule.

Start with what you are already doing

One easy way to spend more time outdoors is to add it to habits you already have. Walking to class across campus or even across the street? Leave five minutes earlier and take a longer route. Studying for an exam? Bring your notes and laptop to an outdoor sitting area instead of going to the library. Even phone calls to your friends and family can turn into walks instead of lying in bed. The best thing to start with is making outdoor time something that fits into your day and not something extra you have to schedule.

Romanticize your routine

Motivation can be hard. Making outdoor time feel more enjoyable can help. Take pictures along the way and make everything feel cute. One of my favorite things to do lately is to film my days on TikTok, so it makes me look forward to doing normal activities. Even something as simple as grabbing a coffee on your way to class can give you motivation to reach your goals. It might sound small, but mindset matters. If going outside feels like a chore, then chances are you will avoid it. If it feels like a break or a reward, you will seek it out.

Find your people

Everything is easier with your friends. Ask someone to go on a walk between classes, sit together while studying outside or my personal favorite, take a hot girl walk. If your friends aren’t into it, clubs can be a great way to meet new people. Not that those can’t be your friends, but find people with the same goal as you to do certain activities. If your school is lucky to have them, some have hiking groups and wellness clubs if you are a more by-the-schedule person.