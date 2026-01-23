HOW TO GET INVOLVED WITH HER CAMPUS THIS SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a new semester begins, students looking to get involved on campus have the opportunity to join Her Campus at West Virginia University, a creative, empowering and career-focused student organization open to new members year-round. The chapter meets weekly on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. in Martin Hall 205 and welcomes students interested in writing, social media, marketing and event planning.

Her Campus is the nation’s leading digital media platform for college women, publishing content on fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and current events. The WVU chapter gives students hands-on experience in media and marketing while fostering a supportive community of peers with shared creative interests. Members gain practical skills that translate directly to careers in journalism, communications and brand strategy.

Students can get involved by joining one or more of the chapter’s teams. The writing team produces articles throughout the semester on topics such as pop culture, student life and entertainment. Writers pitch ideas, work with editors and build a published portfolio while learning how to write for a digital audience.

The social media team focuses on creating content for the chapter’s Instagram and TikTok platforms. Members design graphics, film videos, photograph events and track trends to engage the campus community. Each member is encouraged to contribute at least one post per week while helping maintain a cohesive brand aesthetic.

The events team plans and executes chapter activities, including fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and social events. Members collaborate on ideas, assist with logistics and work alongside other campus organizations to create meaningful experiences for students. Past events have included service projects and themed bonding nights.

Her Campus WVU is led by a team of student officers who guide new members and oversee the chapter’s editorial, social media and event efforts. Talia Cartwright serves as president, editor in chief and head of Instagram, overseeing chapter operations, article development and brand direction. Caraline Hale is vice president and treasurer and leads the TikTok team, managing finances and digital strategy. Hannah Cutright serves as secretary and head of events, coordinating meetings and planning chapter activities. Recruitment efforts are led by Morgan Byrd, head of recruitment, with support from recruitment assistant Aubrey Cox. The social media team is supported by Instagram assistant Marie Beatty and TikTok assistant Lily Walker, while editorial support is provided by assistant editor Jess Riley.

Getting started is simple. Students can attend a weekly meeting or reach out via Instagram at @wvuhercampus or TikTok at @wvu.hercampus. New members are encouraged to jump in right away by writing an article, creating social content or helping plan upcoming events.

With a new semester underway, Her Campus WVU offers students a chance to build community, gain experience and explore their interests from the very beginning. For those looking to strengthen their resumes, meet like-minded creatives or find a meaningful campus involvement, Her Campus is an accessible and impactful place to start.