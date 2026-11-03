HOW TO ELEVATE YOUR NIGHTTIME ROUTINE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Prioritizing quality sleep is essential for productivity in our day-to-day lives. While it is commonly thrown in our faces that we need 8 hours of sleep every night, this statement holds a lot of truth. In college, it is common to sleep too little or too much. With this, a bedtime ritual can help your body relax while also training you to associate a routine with a tranquil feeling.

One of the most crucial elements of sleep is your bedding. Having a proper pillow and a good mattress can go a long way. In college, this is harder to maintain. Investing in a mattress topper is a great way to combat the stiff mattresses provided in dorms or apartments. As for pillows, options vary in material, size, shape, and properties. Although certain pillows can be pricey, spending money on your sleep doesn’t go to waste. If you’re someone who stacks your pillows and wakes up with neck pain, look into a new pillow and see if your sleep improves! The same goes for your comforter/sheets. Silky sheets have a cooling property that helps regulate body temperature. If you get cold, invest in a thick comforter or a weighted blanket. In all, good sleep starts with your bedding.

Recently, I have been using a magnesium spray before bed. I spray it on my pillows, bedding, and headboard. Over the past few weeks, I have associated the scent with bedtime, making me naturally tired. Sleep sprays have become more common and can be found in most grocery or drug stores. I recommend DrTeal’s sleep spray. Infused with melatonin and essential oils, this spray is sweet and subtle. Many other magnesium or melatonin-based sprays can be found online or in places including your local grocer or drugstore. If scents do not bother you, picking up a sleep spray is worth a try!

From that, taking supplements before bed, like melatonin, works for many struggling with sleep. In addition, magnesium is a great supplement to relax the body and has additional properties that are great for energy and muscle function. Even if these supplements do not work for sleep, there is nothing wrong with taking them before bed and supporting your health.

Personally, something I adhere to as a part of my sleeping schedule is reducing phone usage. Blue light is known to interfere with sleep, and staring at your phone before bed can keep the mind awake. In my case, using my phone before bed starts as a quick glance, and then hours later I find myself unable to put it down. To limit my use of electronics before bed, I lower my brightness and switch my screen settings to a warmer tone. In light of this, I have noticed significant improvement in my sleep.

My last tip is a common practice before bed: reading a book. Doing this always tires me, and in addition, it is fun and stimulating for the mind. Instead of picking up your phone, try a book! There are no restrictions on what you read. Whether it’s horror, fantasy, or non-fiction, any genre can be applicable.

So, have you heard of these practices before bed? If you haven’t, try these and see if your sleep improves. While some of these tips may be self-explanatory, experiment with them and you may find a well-rested and high-energy self when you wake up.