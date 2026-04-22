HOW TO DECODE DRESS CODES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Figuring out what dress codes actually mean can be confusing, especially when terms like business casual and smart casual can feel open to interpretation. Knowing the difference can make it easier to dress appropriately for internships, interviews, networking events and professional settings.

Business Professional

This is the most formal of the common workplace dress codes. Think tailored blazers, trousers, structured dresses, button-downs and closed-toe shoes. This is often the safest choice for interviews, corporate environments or situations where you would rather be slightly overdressed than underdressed.

Business Casual

Business casual is polished, but less formal. Trousers, blouses, knit tops, loafers, midi dresses and structured layers often fit here. In many offices, dark denim may not qualify, so it is worth checking the company culture before assuming jeans are acceptable.

Smart Casual

Smart casual tends to blend polished and relaxed pieces. Think tailored pants with a nice knit top, dark denim with a blazer or a simple dress with elevated accessories. It usually looks put together, but less traditional than business casual.

Casual

Casual in a workplace does not always mean the same thing as casual outside of work. It may allow jeans, simple tops and more relaxed footwear, but it still usually means clean, presentable and appropriate for a professional environment.

When in Doubt, Look for Clues

If a dress code is unclear, look at the company’s social media, website or employee photos. If you are still unsure, it is fine to ask. It is also often better to dress slightly more polished on a first day or at an interview and adjust later once you understand the culture.