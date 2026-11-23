This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every week, millions of viewers tune in to watch celebrities take the ballroom floor on Dancing With the Stars. While the judges critique performances and assign scores, viewers at home have an equally important role in determining who stays and who goes home. But have you ever wondered what actually happens to those votes after you submit them? The process is a little more complicated than you might think.

Unlike some competition shows, Dancing With the Stars does not rely solely on judges’ scores. Instead, the results are determined by combining judges’ rankings with votes from the viewing audience. According to executive producer Conrad Green, the two contribute approximately 50% each to the elimination process. So, how does that work behind the scenes?

First, judges’ scores are used to create a leaderboard, ranking each couple from highest to lowest. The audience votes are then counted separately and used to create another ranking. Rather than simply adding the raw number of audience votes to a couple’s judges’ score, the show converts both into ranking points.

For example, imagine there are five couples competing in one episode. The couple receiving the highest judges’ ranking earns five points, the second earns four, and the process continues until the fifth-place couple receives one point. The same system is applied to audience votes. Both sets of points are then added together, and the couple with the lowest combined total is eliminated.

But what happens if two couples finish with the same combined ranking points? Green explained that the show uses audience votes as the tiebreaker. In that situation, the couple receiving fewer public votes is sent home.

Another interesting part of the process is that viewers never actually see the number of votes each contestant receives. While the show announces judges’ scores and displays the leaderboard, the exact audience vote totals remain private. Green has explained that releasing those numbers could influence future voting, potentially changing how viewers decide to support their favorite contestants.

The voting process itself also has some specific rules. Viewers can vote online through ABC’s official voting website or by texting their favorite couple’s designated keyword to 21523. Eligible viewers can submit up to 10 votes per couple through each method, allowing for as many as 20 votes. However, voting is only open during the live broadcast, closing shortly after the final performance.

This means viewers cannot simply wait until the next morning to cast their votes after watching an episode on demand. Even viewers watching from a different time zone need to participate during the designated live voting window.

This system helps explain why a contestant who consistently receives lower judges’ scores can continue advancing in the competition, while a technically stronger dancer might find themselves eliminated. A large fan base can make a significant difference, and sometimes popularity can carry a contestant further than their performance scores alone.

At the end of the day, Dancing With the Stars is about more than dancing. The judges have a say, but the audience has just as much influence over who gets one step closer to taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

References

ABC. (n.d.). Dancing with the Stars: FAQ. https://dwtsvote.abc.com/faq?lang=en

Lau-Adams, K. (2025, November 25). ‘Dancing with the Stars’ showrunner explains why fan voting numbers aren’t made public. Us Weekly. https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/dwts-showrunner-explains-why-voting-numbers-are-hidden-from-viewers/

Norwin, A. (2026, October 8). ‘Dancing with the Stars’: How are scores & votes counted? Elimination method, explained. TV Insider. https://www.tvinsider.com/1295836/dancing-with-the-stars-eliminations-votes-scores-method/

Russell, S. (2025, November 25). DWTS finally reveals how scores and votes are calculated. Entertainment Weekly. https://ew.com/dwts-producer-reveals-how-scores-and-votes-are-calculated-11857082