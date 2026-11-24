This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard buying gifts for people who seem to already have everything. And in this day and age of overconsumption, who wants more stuff anyway? Last year for Christmas, my family did homemade and thrift store-bought gifts. We all gave each other meaningful presents, and we didn’t have to break the bank to do it. If money is tight this winter or you’ve run out of new gift ideas, consider trying some of these easy X-Mas DIYs.

Painted glass

Last year my sister-in-law painted my monogram onto the bottom of a few glass mugs. I loved this gift so much because it was personal, but also very usable! I love drinking tea and coffee, and they’re the perfect size for the 8oz button on my Keurig! You can find glass at any thrift store and do this with shot glasses, regular glasses, vases and wine glasses. There’s no need to stick to paint either. You can bake clay onto some glass to create a one-of-a-kind gift or mix acrylic paint with water to create a stained glass effect.

Picture Frame with Picture

If you’ve really run out of time to buy gifts, go through your camera roll and pick out some pictures you’d like to print and gift to friends and/or family members. It’s super inexpensive to get the photos printed at Walgreens or CVS, so don’t worry about that. Next, head to your local thrift store or dollar store and pick out some frames for the pictures. Throw it in a bag or wrap it with wrapping paper and you’re done!

Candle wax melters

I did this last year for my roommate’s birthday; it cost me literally nothing, and it was super fun to make too! I took a bunch of our candles that still had wax, but the wicks were too short to be burned, and melted them down. I found an old silicone mold at my house and used it to pour the wax into it to create individual wax melters for her candle warmer. I filled up a whole jar (which I also found in my basement) with wax from just three candles.