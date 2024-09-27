HERE ARE THE CUTEST DYNAMIC DUO COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween. Whether you love it for the parties, the spookiness or the candy this fall holiday comes with all the right vibes. A big part of the fun, no matter what part of the holiday you prefer is costumes, and what’s better than dressing up with your other half?

If you’re anything like me, then you love to be creative for Halloween, but finding the perfect costume can take some digging. Do you want to be cute or scary… is your costume going to be for laughs or are you dead serious? (See what I did there?) Most of all, if you’re dressing up with your favorite person, what two characters will suit you both best? Everyone has a certain dynamic, and no matter if you’re dressing up with your ride-or-die bestie, the coolest sibling ever, the love of your life or your fur baby I’ve handpicked a few of the best options for this year’s night of frights.

SIBLING DUOS

Got a twin? Then the famous twins from Gravity Falls could be right up your alley. Mabel and Dipper have that nostalgic, mystery twin vibe and are perfect for the spooky, paranormal side of Halloween (or Summerween!)

Not feeling that? Maybe you have a more lighthearted, goofy relationship. If so, what’s better than dressing up as Gumball and Darwin from The Amazing World of Gumball.

Are you and your sibling a bit more hardcore? Want something badass? Then Gamora and Nebula from Guardians of the Galaxy would be perfect for you. It might require some extra crafting and a lot of body paint, so you had better get on it!

If you have the dynamic of the classic comic relief and the serious one, then consider Katara and Sokka from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The bonus of this costume combo is that one of you gets a boomerang. That might be a negative for the other sibling though, so watch out!

Suckers for the classics and big fans of video games should consider Princess Peach and Princess Daisy. You get to dress like princesses, need I say more?

BESTIE DUOS

A classic pair from a classic show, Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo is a common Halloween costume for many college kids. It’s simple, recognizable and the perfect combo for girl best friends. Just make sure your Velma doesn’t lose her glasses!

Want a different recognizable duo? Try Patrick and Spongebob! You can make it slutty or funny, so you’ve got variety! It’s also the perfect character duo for besties who love to do dumb stuff together.

If you want something a bit more family friendly. If you want a cute and bickering duo, the ever-lovable frenemies, try Woody and Buzz. If your friendship has a bit of instability, that’s okay! These two made it work, and if they can, anybody can.

Want something more current, more mainstream? Why not two of the most relevant women in pop music today, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappel Roan! I know we’ve all been captivated by their music recently, so people would love to see it!

Maybe you’re a fan of older tv shows. An oldie but a goodie, why not dress up as Monica and Rachel from Friends. Friends is literally the name of the show, so it’s a no-brainer that this would be a cute costume idea for girls who get each other.

COUPLES

Ah, the infamous couples costumes. The people that do them love them, the people that don’t, want to do them. Starting with my favorite, and one I hope I get to do soon, Victor and Emily from the Corpse Bride! It’s creepy adorable, what’s more perfect for a morbidly cute Halloween?

A Fan of the DC universe? Why not dress up as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy! A vicious power couple with a lot of style. You can also sub out Ivy for the Joker if you prefer, but I think the girls do it better!

While the squeals may have gotten out of hand, a cute and creepy couple classic is Mavis and Johnny from Hotel Transylvania. Teen love will always have a place in our hearts, and if you’re still rolling with your high school sweetheart, then this would be perfect for you!

Another one for the girls, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline from Adventure Time are a perfect couples costume for this spooky holiday. A vampire and mad scientist princess, together for all eternity with some angsty relationship history. That just oozes Halloween perfection!

Disney fans with a love for piracy and treasure-hunting will adore this idea. Why not pick Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan from Pirates of the Caribbean. Everyone loves a good pirate costume, and these two pirates are some of the best!



PERSON AND PUP

Now, maybe you don’t have friends, siblings or a lover. Maybe you do and you just don’t like them. Either way, you do love your fur baby and would rather dress up with them. May I suggest a forever classic and widely known Dorthy and Toto from The Wizard of Oz. It’s simple, but classy!

If you are still into cartoons, our comfort shows never really leave us, then dress up as Finn and Jake (or Fiona and Cake!) The bright colors and fantastical scenarios of Adventure Time make this perfect for a person and pup (or kitty) to have a great Halloween with lots of treats!

I know I’m repeating shows, but how can I not mention Scooby-Doo and Shaggy! Again, it’s simple and recognizable, but still so clever and adorable! Maybe you’ll get some Scooby snacks while you’re out and about too, just watch out for the ghosts. Zoinks!

Or, if you’re a fan of musicals (and yes, I know it’s a movie too but the musical just deserves the hype) choose Bruiser and Elle from Legally Blonde! Make sure you also like pink though, because this costume will require lots of it!

Don’t think I’ve forgotten about the bigger dogs; I was just saving the coolest option for last. Daenerys Targaryen didn’t exactly have dogs… but dragons are close enough, right? Whether you pick Drogon, Viserion or Rhaegal (or all three) these Game of Thrones baddies will steal the show anywhere you go.

No matter what dynamic duo you choose to go with, I promise you’ll look stylish in any of them. Just make sure you have fun this spooky season!