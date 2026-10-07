HALLOWEEN BUCKET LIST IDEAS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween in college is so different from when we were growing up. We don’t trick or treat anymore, and there’s this nostalgia that we all get. Do you ever see those TikToks that are like showing pictures from Halloween in the 2000s/2010s? They make me sad. I try to keep some of the magic in a way when I’m at school. Here’s a bucket list of Halloween things to do while you’re at school.

Pumpkin painting or carving

I am awful at carving pumpkins, but I love to do it. I used to draw the design I wanted on my pumpkin, and my dad would carve it for me. As I got older, I carved it myself, but certain things remind me of my family, and this is one of them. So, carving pumpkins is a must. Painting them is also so much fun because it’s easier, at least I think it is. I love ways that keep me creative, so this is a fun idea for anyone who likes to draw or paint.

Movie marathons

I’ve gotten more into movies lately. I love to stay on theme with the movies I watch too. You can dedicate a night to watching all the Halloweentown movies (I think these ones are so cute), the Scream franchise, Halloween franchise, Hotel Transylvania movies, etc. There are so many Halloween movie franchises out there across multiple streaming platforms. Here are more of those movies that have multiple if you need:

Friday the 13th

The Conjuring

Final Destination

Hocus Pocus

Saw

Insidious

Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Go to a haunted house

Surprisingly, there are actually a good amount of haunted houses around Morgantown. C & D Bunner Family Spooky Yard Hunt is in Fairmont. It’s outdoors with a walk-through attraction. Maniac Mountain is in Buckhannon, which is about an hour from here. General admission is $40, which is a little steep for us college students, but inside there is a haunted house, a corn maze and something called Death Metal that I don’t quite understand, but still, all seem very scary and fun. Lastly, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is roughly an hour away as well. It’s historic, with a lot of history there. They run a haunted asylum theme through October 31 that is sure to mess with your mind.

Halloween candy or bake-themed treats

I love candy; it’s my favorite food. I’d take sweet over salty any day. Treat yourself to a candy binge or bake some treats! I love Pinterest, and I save baking pins on there all the time. Find some treats and have a baking night.

Pumpkin patches/apple picking

There are numerous pumpkin patches and apple picking opportunities around here. Black Cat Pumpkin Patch and Pebble Rock Farms are smaller. If you want a low-key event, this is the spot. Day trips are always fun; Triple B Farms is in Monongahela, PA. It is about an hour from Morgantown. They have many opportunities like pumpkin patches, apple picking, hayrides, and all the fall activities. Oak Grove Farms is also another great option nearby.

Themed craft night

As I said before, I love to be creative. You could easily find great Halloween crafts on Pinterest. I’ve seen candle painting ideas, spiderwebs, tote bags, wine glasses, etc. You could spend the night crafting while watching Halloween movies. I love that idea.

As we get older, traditions change. We can fill Halloween with so many new memories that could be just as fun as trick-or-treating was when we were younger. Spend the season doing something you like to do, like baking, being creative, taking day trips with friends or just watching movies all day. Sometimes little things make you feel nostalgic again!