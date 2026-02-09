GALENTINE’S DAY IDEAS THAT DON’T INVOLVE GOING OUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s Day is a celebration of friendship, sisterhood, and the relationships that support us through every stage of life. Instead of worrying about your love life, Galentine’s is a time to focus on building upon the connections you already have. It’s a time to celebrate the girls by participating in activities that strengthen friendships, encourage positivity, and remind everyone that love doesn’t have to be romantic to be meaningful. Here are a few ideas for you and your friends on how to celebrate Galentine’s this year without the hassle of going out:

PRETTY IN PINK GALENTINE’S DINNER

This girls get together is a perfect opportunity to dress up and look your best without standing out in the cold waiting to get into a bar or club. Instead, you can dress up in the comfort of the place of your choosing. Be sure to dress in pink, red and white to stay true to the Valentine’s theme. Before dinner, you and your friends can take pictures and make heart-shaped homemade pizzas with a variety of toppings. You can grab some Valentine’s desserts or make something from scratch, just make sure the feeling of love is in the air.

SWEETHEART SELF-CARE NIGHT

A self-care night focuses on relaxation and stress relief, offering a break from the demands of college life. On this girl’s only night, you and your friends can bundle up in cute robes and spend time relaxing with face masks, nail polish and sparkling cider.

GIRLS SUPPORTING GIRLS NIGHT

At this fun girl’s night you can play board games, take pictures and watch some fun rom-com movies. A few game ideas include candy heart bingo, Sip or Spill (with sparkling cider), Twister, For the Girls and Never Have I Ever. If you want some movie recommendations, Clueless, Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Princess Diaries and 10 Things I Hate About You are all perfect for the season of love.

XOXO MESSAGE WALL

If you want a quick and simple activity to do with your friends that is low effort, then a message wall may be a great option. Simply hang up a poster and set aside sticky notes and markers, from there, the friend group will have the opportunity to leave little messages about anything they desire. If a poster is too much of a hassle, a jar is another option. This would look similar, but instead of placing the sticky notes on the wall, you can place them inside the jar and read them outloud later with the girls.

POWERPOINT NIGHT

At the Girls Only powerpoint night, each member will prepare a short, lighthearted presentation on a topic of their choice. A few fun topics to use could be favorite-rom coms, celebrity crushes, hot takes, manifestation boards and worst dates. These presentations can be as creative or silly as desired, giving everyone a chance to have a good time.