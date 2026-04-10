FUN SPRING DRINK RECIPES TO TRY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it is time to start swapping out hot coffees and teas for fun iced drinks that help you cool down. Whether you prefer something fruity, creamy or slightly citrusy, simple ingredients can create drinks that look good and taste even better. Here are some easy drink recipes for spring:

Strawberry cloud soda

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh strawberries (mashed)

1–2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup sparkling water

2 tablespoons vanilla creamer or milk

Ice

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mash the strawberries with sugar until they release their juices. Fill a glass with ice and pour in the sparkling water. Add the strawberry mixture and stir lightly. Top with vanilla creamer or milk for a soft, slightly creamy finish.

Peach ring spritz

Ingredients:

1/2 cup peach juice

1/2 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Ice

Peach ring candy (optional garnish)

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the peach juice. Add the sparkling water and lemon juice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a peach ring if desired.

Mango sunset refresher

Ingredients:

3/4 cup mango juice

2 tablespoons strawberry puree or grenadine

Ice

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the mango juice. Slowly pour the strawberry puree or grenadine down the side of the glass. Allow it to settle at the bottom to create a layered effect. Do not stir if you want to keep the gradient look.

Cherry lime soda

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cherry juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 cup sparkling water

Ice

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the cherry juice. Add the lime juice and stir. Top with sparkling water and mix gently.

Iced matcha strawberry latte

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon matcha powder

2 tablespoons warm water

1/2 cup milk (any kind)

2–3 tablespoons strawberry puree

Ice

Instructions:

Whisk the matcha powder with warm water until smooth. Fill a glass with ice and add the strawberry puree. Pour in the milk. Slowly add the matcha on top to create layers, then stir before drinking.

Lemon blueberry spritz

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lemonade

1/4 cup blueberries

1/2 cup sparkling water

Ice

Instructions: