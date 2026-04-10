Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Three glasses of citric cocktails, with grapefruit and lemon
Three glasses of citric cocktails, with grapefruit and lemon
Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV from Unsplash
WVU | Life

FUN SPRING DRINK RECIPES TO TRY

Moriah McBride Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it is time to start swapping out hot coffees and teas for fun iced drinks that help you cool down. Whether you prefer something fruity, creamy or slightly citrusy, simple ingredients can create drinks that look good and taste even better. Here are some easy drink recipes for spring:

Strawberry cloud soda

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fresh strawberries (mashed)
  • 1–2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 cup sparkling water
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla creamer or milk
  • Ice

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, mash the strawberries with sugar until they release their juices.
  2. Fill a glass with ice and pour in the sparkling water.
  3. Add the strawberry mixture and stir lightly.
  4. Top with vanilla creamer or milk for a soft, slightly creamy finish.

Peach ring spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup peach juice
  • 1/2 cup sparkling water
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Ice
  • Peach ring candy (optional garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Fill a glass with ice and pour in the peach juice.
  2. Add the sparkling water and lemon juice.
  3. Stir gently to combine.
  4. Garnish with a peach ring if desired.

Mango sunset refresher

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup mango juice
  • 2 tablespoons strawberry puree or grenadine
  • Ice

Instructions:

  1. Fill a glass with ice and pour in the mango juice.
  2. Slowly pour the strawberry puree or grenadine down the side of the glass.
  3. Allow it to settle at the bottom to create a layered effect.
  4. Do not stir if you want to keep the gradient look.

Cherry lime soda

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup cherry juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup sparkling water
  • Ice

Instructions:

  1. Fill a glass with ice and pour in the cherry juice.
  2. Add the lime juice and stir.
  3. Top with sparkling water and mix gently.

Iced matcha strawberry latte

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon matcha powder
  • 2 tablespoons warm water
  • 1/2 cup milk (any kind)
  • 2–3 tablespoons strawberry puree
  • Ice

Instructions:

  1. Whisk the matcha powder with warm water until smooth.
  2. Fill a glass with ice and add the strawberry puree.
  3. Pour in the milk.
  4. Slowly add the matcha on top to create layers, then stir before drinking.

Lemon blueberry spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup lemonade
  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 cup sparkling water
  • Ice

Instructions:

  1. Lightly mash the blueberries in the bottom of a glass.
  2. Add ice and pour in the lemonade.
  3. Top with sparkling water and stir gently.
Moriah McBride

WVU '27

Moriah McBride is an undergraduate student double majoring in criminology and psychology, with minors in forensics and addiction studies. Her academic work focuses on understanding human behavior within legal, clinical, and social contexts, with particular attention to crime, substance use, and mental health. Through her coursework, Moriah has developed strong skills in research analysis, critical thinking, and APA-style academic writing. Her studies integrate psychological theory with criminological perspectives, allowing her to examine how individual behavior, social structures, and systemic factors intersect within the criminal justice and mental health systems.

In addition to her academic background, Moriah has completed applied and experiential learning projects related to forensic investigation, addiction prevention, and recovery models. She has engaged in coursework examining forensic science, investigative processes, ethics, bias, and professional roles within the legal system. Her work in addiction studies has included critical reflections on substance use, abstinence-based projects, and prevention strategies, which have strengthened her understanding of evidence-based approaches to treatment and harm reduction. These experiences have reinforced her interest in prevention-focused and ethically informed practices when working with justice-involved or at-risk populations.

Outside of academics, Moriah is interested in learning more about human behavior, personal growth, and building meaningful connections with others. She values empathy, honesty, and resilience, and strives to apply these qualities in both her academic and personal life. As she continues her education, Moriah aims to pursue work that bridges criminology, psychology, forensics, and addiction studies to support individuals and communities through informed, compassionate, and research-driven approaches.