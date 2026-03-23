FUN EASTER ACTIVITIES FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter in college might look a little different than when we were kids, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be fun. In the middle of a busy semester filled with classes, exams, and assignments, Easter can be a great excuse to take a break and do something social with friends. Whether you stay on campus or go home for the weekend, there are plenty of ways college students can celebrate the holiday and enjoy the spring season.

Host an Easter Brunch with Friends

Get a group of friends together and have everyone bring a brunch item. Think pancakes, fruit, muffins or breakfast sandwiches. You can decorate with pastel colors or flowers to make it feel festive. It’s a simple way to hang out, eat good food and celebrate together.

Have a College-Style Easter Egg Hunt

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids. Hide plastic eggs around your dorm, apartment or yard and fill them with candy, small prizes, or even funny challenges. Whoever finds the most eggs wins a prize. It’s competitive, chaotic and always funny.

Make Easter Baskets for Your Friends

Surprise your roommates or friends with mini Easter baskets. You can include candy, snacks, small gifts or even inside jokes. It’s a fun way to show appreciation for the people you spend most of the semester with.

Do a Spring Picnic

Since Easter happens in the spring, it’s a perfect time to get outside. Grab some snacks, blankets and drinks, and have a picnic on campus or at a local park. It’s a great way to enjoy the warmer weather and take a break from studying.

Go Home and Spend Time with Family

If you live close enough, Easter can be a good reason to visit home. A home-cooked meal, family traditions and a little break from college life can feel refreshing during a busy semester.

Watch Easter or Spring Movies

If you want something more relaxed, have a movie night with friends. Grab snacks and watch feel-good or spring-themed movies. It’s an easy way to celebrate without much planning.

Bake Easter Treats

Baking can actually be a really fun group activity. Try making sugar cookies, cupcakes or brownies and decorating them with Easter colors and candy. Even if they don’t look perfect, it’s still fun.

Even though college life can be hectic, holidays like Easter are a good reminder to slow down and enjoy time with friends. Whether it’s brunch, an egg hunt or just relaxing outside, celebrating in small ways can make the holiday feel special.