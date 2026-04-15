FRESHMAN YEAR ADVICE FROM HER CAMPUS GIRLS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting your freshman year of college can feel like stepping into a completely new world. Between classes, friendships and figuring out how to manage your time, it is easy to feel overwhelmed at first. The good news is you are not alone, and the girls of Her Campus WVU have been through it all before.

One of the biggest things to remember is that growth takes time. It is completely normal to struggle in the beginning, whether that is academically, socially or emotionally. “What feels like a struggle today will turn into strength tomorrow,” said Her Campus member Addison Marazzi. Those uncomfortable moments are part of the process and often lead to the most growth.

It is also important to give yourself grace. College is not meant to be easy, and you are not expected to have everything figured out right away. “College isn’t supposed to be easy, so don’t be too hard on yourself,” said Her Campus member Ella Gold. She emphasizes taking things day by day and focusing on doing your best, even when things feel overwhelming.

Another key piece of advice from Her Campus girls is to stay true to yourself. With so many new people and environments, it can be tempting to change who you are to fit in. However, authenticity will always lead you to the right people. “Be yourself always!” said Her Campus member Emma Knight. Being genuine will help you build stronger friendships and feel more confident in your college experience.

Getting involved is another major takeaway. Whether it is joining a club, attending events or simply introducing yourself to new people, putting yourself out there can make a big difference. Many Her Campus girls say that some of their best memories and closest friendships came from stepping outside of their comfort zones.

At the same time, finding balance is key. Managing schoolwork, social life and personal time can be challenging, but creating a routine and staying organized can help you feel more in control. It is important to remember that taking care of yourself is just as important as keeping up with your responsibilities.

Your freshman year is all about learning, growing and figuring things out as you go. Take advice from Her Campus girls who have been there before: be patient with yourself, embrace the challenges and most importantly, enjoy the experience.