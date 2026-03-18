FINDING BALANCE: WHY BOUNDARIES MATTER IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What are boundaries? How do we set the right ones as our lives change? What are the advantages and disadvantages of setting boundaries, and how do they help us find the “perfect balance”?

As students, professionals, friends, sisters, brothers and significant others, we are constantly trying to balance our own lives while also showing up for the people around us. For many college students, this balance can feel especially challenging. Life looks very different from what it did a year ago. The comfort of home may now feel far away, and for the first time, many of us are fully responsible for our own decisions and the direction of our futures.

That’s where boundaries come in. Boundaries are essential for creating balance and protecting our mental and emotional well-being.

Psychologists recommend five steps for setting healthy boundaries:

Identify your limits: Be aware of your emotional capacity and understand what you need to feel secure and respected.

Communicate clearly and directly: Express how you feel in a straightforward and honest way.

Practice saying “no”: It is OK to say no. Be clear when something crosses your boundaries.

Be consistent: Apply your boundaries consistently so others learn to respect them.

Schedule self-care and reflection: Make time for yourself. Rest, personal time and hobbies all contribute to a healthier balance.

I try to apply these steps in my own life, making sure to check in with myself each week — and sometimes each day — to maintain balance while navigating college life.

Staying true to yourself while also discovering who you are in college is the definition of balance. Academics, social life and family responsibilities are constantly competing for our attention, and it is up to each of us to decide how we take on these challenges.

If setting boundaries is difficult for you, you are not alone. I often turn to quotes for motivation, like this one: “It’s kind to be clear. It’s kind to have healthy boundaries,” from Healing Pathways of Houston.

Learning to set boundaries is not something that happens overnight. It is a skill that takes practice, patience and self-awareness. However, as we continue to grow into our independence during college, boundaries can help us create healthier relationships, reduce stress and maintain a better sense of balance.

At the end of the day, finding the “perfect balance” may not mean doing everything flawlessly. Instead, it may simply mean learning when to step back, protect your energy and make space for what matters most.