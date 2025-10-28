Fall into a New Book

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing makes fall feel cozier than getting lost in a good book that sets the mood. Here is a list of stories that capture everything about the season, from haunting horror tales to comforting escapes and mysteries that keep you guessing. Grab a blanket, pour something warm to drink, and settle in with these perfect fall reads.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Victor Frankenstein’s pursuit of knowledge leads him to reanimate the dead, but his creation becomes a mirror of his own guilt and obsession. Shelley’s novel explores the cost of playing god, the loneliness of being misunderstood, and the fragile boundary between human and monster.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Told through letters and journal entries, this gothic classic follows Count Dracula’s arrival in England and the group of people determined to stop him. Stoker blends horror with Victorian anxieties about science, sexuality, and power, creating a story that defined the vampire myth as we know it.

The Shining by Stephen King

Jack Torrance takes a job as the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, hoping to rebuild his life and focus on his writing. But as snow traps his family inside, the hotel’s dark past seeps into his mind. The novel’s creeping tension captures the terror of isolation and the fragility of sanity.

It by Stephen King

In the small town of Derry, Maine, a shapeshifting creature awakens every 27 years to feed on fear. A group of children confronts it once as kids and again as adults, forced to face the trauma they buried. King weaves memory, friendship, and terror into an epic story about what lingers after childhood ends.

Carrie by Stephen King

Carrie White’s life is marked by cruelty from her classmates’ bullying to her mother’s religious fanaticism. When she discovers her telekinetic powers, years of humiliation erupt in a single, unforgettable night. King’s debut captures the horror of adolescence and the destructive power of shame.

Pet Sematary by Stephen King

When tragedy strikes his family, Louis Creed discovers an ancient burial ground that can bring the dead back, but at a terrible price. What begins as an act of love becomes a descent into madness, as King examines grief, denial, and the human inability to let go.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Dr. Montague invites several guests to a supposedly haunted mansion to study the supernatural. Among them is Eleanor, a lonely woman who becomes dangerously attuned to the house’s presence. Jackson’s novel blurs the line between psychological and paranormal, turning the haunted house inward.

The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

FBI trainee Clarice Starling seeks insight from Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and imprisoned killer, to track down another murderer. Their conversations become a psychological chess match that examines power, identity, and control. It’s a masterclass in suspense and character.

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

In a dystopian future where animal meat is banned, society turns to human flesh. Marcos works in the industry but struggles with the moral decay around him—until a personal choice forces him to confront what’s left of his humanity. The novel is both a social critique and a chilling study of survival.

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Dorian Gray remains eternally young while his hidden portrait bears the marks of his corruption. As he indulges in every pleasure, the painting grows grotesque, reflecting his moral decay. Wilde’s novel is a sharp, seductive exploration of vanity, temptation, and the soul’s slow unraveling.

Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice

Louis recounts his centuries-long life to a young journalist, describing his transformation, his companion Lestat, and the child vampire Claudia. Rice’s lush storytelling makes immortality feel both romantic and unbearable, a meditation on desire, loss, and the hunger that never fades.

The Ritual by Adam Nevill

Four old friends take a hiking trip through the Scandinavian wilderness, only to stumble upon remnants of ancient pagan worship. Lost and hunted, they must face a force older than humanity itself. The story’s tension comes from both the monster in the woods and the fractures within the group.

A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay

A family allows a reality show to document their teenage daughter’s supposed possession, but the performance and truth become inseparable. Tremblay uses horror as a lens on mental illness, media exploitation, and the public appetite for spectacle.

The Woman in Black by Susan Hill

Arthur Kipps is sent to settle an estate in a remote English village, only to uncover the ghostly presence haunting it. Told with old-fashioned restraint, Hill’s novel builds dread through atmosphere and grief rather than gore, creating a story that feels timelessly eerie.

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

en strangers are summoned to a secluded island under false pretenses, only to find themselves accused of past crimes. One by one, they die according to a sinister nursery rhyme. Christie’s precision and pacing make it not just a mystery, but a study in guilt and paranoia.

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

A murder takes place aboard a train trapped in snow, leaving detective Hercule Poirot to solve a crime with no escape and too many suspects. Christie turns the classic whodunit into a moral puzzle that challenges what justice truly means.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

A tight-knit group of college students studying Greek at an elite university commit a murder and try to live with the aftermath. Tartt’s novel unravels with chilling elegance, exploring the intoxicating mix of beauty, intellect, and guilt that defines dark academia.

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

When Amy Dunne disappears, her husband Nick becomes the prime suspect—but the truth is far more twisted. Flynn’s psychological thriller dissects the illusions of modern marriage and the ways people curate their identities, both in public and in private.

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

Journalist Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to report on two murdered girls, but her investigation reopens deep wounds. The novel’s dark portrait of family, trauma, and female anger is as disturbing as it is brilliantly written.

Dark Places by Gillian Flynn

Libby Day survived the massacre of her family as a child and testified against her brother. Decades later, new evidence makes her question everything she remembers. Flynn’s storytelling digs into memory, manipulation, and the darkness that thrives in forgotten corners.

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

Orphaned Anne Shirley transforms the lives of those around her with her imagination and stubborn heart. Her story of friendship, growth, and self-acceptance captures the beauty of change, making it a perfect read for the reflective calm of autumn.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The four March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, grow up through poverty, love, and ambition. Alcott’s portrait of sisterhood and self-discovery remains a comforting reminder that growing up means learning what matters most.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Elizabeth Bennet’s spirited independence clashes with Mr. Darcy’s pride, but their verbal sparring turns into something more. Austen’s wit and insight into human behavior make this romance feel as alive today as it was two centuries ago.

Emma by Jane Austen

Confident and well-meaning, Emma Woodhouse believes she knows what’s best for everyone’s love life, until her plans unravel. Austen’s lighthearted comedy of errors remains a joyful look at growing up and learning humility.

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman

Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are born into a family of witches cursed in love. Blending family drama with magic, Hoffman tells a story about sisterhood, self-acceptance, and the quiet power of choosing your own fate.

The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan

After losing her job, Nina relocates to the Scottish Highlands to start a mobile bookshop out of a van. Surrounded by stories and strangers, she rebuilds her life one reader at a time. It’s a story about finding your place when everything familiar falls away.

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

A missing girl, a reclusive man, and a talking cat form the puzzle pieces of a story that refuses to play by the rules. Ward’s narrative twists perception and truth, pulling readers through a haunting exploration of trauma and redemption.

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison

After being attacked under a full moon, Rory begins turning into something not quite human. Between her changing body and the weight of old wounds, she must decide how much of herself to fight for. Harrison’s novel uses horror to examine womanhood and survival.

Gray After Dark by Noelle W. Ihli

A woman fleeing an abusive past hides in the remote wilderness, only to realize she’s being hunted by something far worse. The story moves between raw survival and emotional reckoning, exploring what it takes to reclaim control in the face of fear.

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

Mallory, a recovering addict, becomes a nanny to a young boy whose drawings seem to reveal something sinister. As she unravels the mystery, her own past comes back to haunt her. Rekulak mixes domestic suspense with supernatural unease in an unexpectedly emotional story.

Slewfoot by Brom

Abitha, a young woman accused of witchcraft, finds power in a dark forest spirit who offers her revenge and freedom. Set in Puritan New England, the story blends folklore and rebellion, showing how one woman’s defiance becomes her salvation.

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson

In a rigid theocratic society, Immanuelle discovers forbidden magic running through her bloodline. Her journey through corruption and power reveals how rebellion often begins with self-acceptance. Henderson’s world-building feels both ancient and alarmingly familiar.

No matter which book you pick, it will set the perfect tone for the season. Whether it sends a chill down your spine, brings you comfort, or keeps you turning the pages in suspense, the right story makes autumn feel complete.