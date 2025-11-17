Fall into a cute Aesthetic 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally fall, the time of year we’ve all been waiting for! It’s time to put on your cute, cozy clothes while sipping a pumpkin spice latte or apple cider. Here’s a list of affordable, and adorable fall staple pieces that aren’t just sweatpants and sweatshirts, so you can feel your best while enjoying the best time of year.

Sweaters

This is an obvious must-have for the fall! Specifically navy, maroon, brown, or cream colored sweaters are adorable for fall. Some staple sweater brands include Hollister, Altar’D State, Aerie, Aritzia and Abercrombie.

Coach Purses

Specifically brown leather and maroon Coach purses are so in style right now! They give off classy, fall in New York City vibes. If your goal is to channel your inner Serena Vanderwoodsen, this accessory is the perfect move.

Leather jackets

Need something to keep you warm while going out on a fall night? Leather jackets are the perfect cute, chic option for you. You can wear them to class or with a mini skirt to walk around the city. They are so versatile and a perfect staple piece.

Uggs

This one’s a no brainer! What better shoes to go with your sweaters than some cozy Ultra-Mini Uggs? They are the cutest and comfiest fall shoes.

Jean mini skirts

Pair this with an oversized sweater, uggs and some cute socks- perfectly cute and cozy! Jean mini skirts are a staple all year round, so you can’t go wrong with having one! Some brands to find a cute jean skirt include Hollister, Pacsun and Abercrombie.

Knee-high leather boots

Knee high boots are a staple in the fall for every occasion from going out with the girls to visiting a pumpkin patch! They are so chic and city girl coded. You’ll feel like a main character after stepping into these!