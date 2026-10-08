FALL FASHION TRENDS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall fashion has arguably some of the best trends. The colors work for so many different people, the shoes are comfortable and cute. You are able to layer pieces together and not worry about getting too hot or being too cold. There are so many possibilities.

Trending Tops

There are many different tops that are trending at the moment. Colors that are trending are browns, greens, reds, cream, black, grey, orange and darker shades of colors. When it comes to styles of tops, I am loving the off-the-shoulder look. Also, the style of looser at the top and tighter at the bottom. They are flattering without showing off your whole shape. A good oversized sweater is always a good staple. Now this might not be for everyone, but a good turtleneck or a mock neck is also very good for fall. One of the last trends for fall is a good bodysuit with a cardigan over top.

Trending Bottoms

On to the bottoms, there are some good picks. Now, the most basic is jeans. Low rises are trending right now, and they look amazing. A good low-rise baggy jean is a very good fall staple. Along with the jeans, a good mini jean skirt will go with so many different tops. Black mini skirts are also a very good option. You can go with a brown skirt. Any wide-leg sweats are also a very good option.

Trending Shoes

Now I am sure everyone’s first idea is Uggs. They are great options. The brown color is such a good fall color and goes with the fall color palette. The styles of Uggs that are cute are Ugg Ultra Minis, tasman’s, Goldenstar clogs and Lowmel’s. Another great staple is a good black knee-high boot. If you are going more casual, I am loving the Birkenstock Boston. These are all good fall basic shoes.

Trending Jackets

It does get a little chilly in fall, so a good staple jacket is always good to have. A black leather jacket is my go-to. They go with everything. They are great for a night out and still look stylish. Another great jacket is a jean jacket. You can go for a denim-on-denim look, or you can pair it with a skirt.

The options for fall are endless. These are some ideas that you can work in with your personal style. The best way is to look for clothes that fall under the color palette of fall.