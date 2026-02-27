DUPES TO GET THE LOOK FOR LESS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spending hundreds of dollars on designer pieces is out! Here are some budget-friendly dupes for your favorite brands that look just as real but don’t break the bank.

Brooklyn 28 Coach Bag Dupe: Anthropology The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition ($98)

This bag is the perfect dupe for less than half the price. The silhouette of the bag is very similar and lies on the shoulder almost identically. And the best part… it comes in so many different colors. One of the only differences between the bags is that the Anthropology bag has an extra buckle to adjust the straps. This one is a must!

SKIMS Long Sleeve Boatneck Top Dupe: Amazon Crew Neck Long Sleeve T Shirts Double Lined Tight Fitted Crop Top ($23.16)

This SKIMS dupe is perfect for the girls who love their basics but at a lower price. Just like the SKIMS top, it is double-lined, which has a second-skin feel. The neckline is identical, and it is just the perfect length right above your waist. Add to cart immediately!

UGGS Classic Ultra Mini Platforms Dupe: Amazon Platform Mini Boots ($42.99)

I might even call these the It- girl boots of the Winter. This Amazon dupe will have second takes because they look so similar. Both boots are made from suede leather, and the Amazon dupe… is waterproof. These are perfect if you want to get the look for Winter before it is over for less.

PARKE Classic Mockneck Dupe: Aerie Mockneck Sweatshirt ($69.95)

The PARKE Mockneck is so cute, but the price is not. This Aerie sweatshirt looks just like the PARKE Classic Mockneck if you don’t want the big logo on the front. Both of the sweatshirts are oversized, and the quality is so good.