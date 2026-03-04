DO’S AND DON’TS AT FRAT PARTIES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Frat parties are a popular part of college social life, especially at WVU. Currently, there are over a dozen active fraternities on this campus, which means there are lots of opportunities to go out, meet new people, let loose and enjoy some music and games. However, while these events can be fun, it’s important to approach them responsibly. Here’s a quick guide on what to do, and what to avoid, at frat parties:

Do’s at Frat Parties

When attending a frat party, there are so many things you can do to make sure the night is enjoyable for yourself and others. Paying attention to safety, social etiquette and personal limits can help you leave with good memories rather than regrets, so here are a few do’s while attending a frat party:

Know Your Limits: If you are over the age of 21, make sure to pace your alcohol. If you find yourself drinking, please understand your personal tolerance to avoid overindulgence.

Stay With Friends: Arrive with a group and stick together throughout the night. Share locations with each other to ensure everyone’s safety. If you find someone from your group is missing or you find yourself away from your friends, try to locate someone that you are familiar with before you get into a possible bad situation.

Respect the Hosts: Follow the rules of the fraternity house and be courteous to hosts and other guests. Throw away your cans and bottles, if you need to throw up, then try to do it away from the crowd, and listen to the hosts if they have any announcements.

Hydrate and Eat: Drinking water and having a meal beforehand can help prevent dehydration and hangovers.

Engage Socially: Meet new people and participate in activities, but do so respectfully and inclusively. These events are great opportunities to engage in the culture, so try your best to have fun.

Don’ts at Frat Parties

Even small mistakes can turn a fun night into a stressful or unsafe situation. Avoiding certain behaviors is just as important as following the do’a. Being aware of potential risks helps to protect you, your friends and the hosts of the party, so here are a few don’ts while attending a frat party: