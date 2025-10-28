DIY Costumes from your closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t need a last-minute Amazon order or a pair of cat ears to make an impression this Halloween. With a little creativity and some digging through your own wardrobe, you can pull together a look that feels intentional, trendy, and totally you. These costume ideas are made from everyday pieces you probably already own, no fake blood or furry tail required.

1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The classic that never fails. Slip on a black dress, pearls, and big sunglasses, and put your hair in a bun. Carry a coffee cup and a pastry, and you’ll look instantly polished without spending a dime.

2. Pop Star on Tour

Sparkly top? Check. Baggy jeans or cargo pants? Double check. Add sunglasses, a fake lanyard that says “VIP,” and your biggest pop-diva energy. You’re the headliner of your own world tour and the bars.

3. Victoria’s Secret Angel

If you own any kind of matching set, whether it’s lingerie, satin PJs, or even a cute corset, this costume is already done. Add sheer tights, heels or slippers, and a robe. You can DIY wings out of cardboard and white fabric, or skip them for a subtler version. Spritz on some body shimmer and walk like you’re on the runway.

4. Princess and the Pea

Wear your prettiest dress (think tulle, satin, or anything pastel) and a sleeping eye mask. Add a small green accessory, a scrunchie, a clip, or even a green sticker, and that’s the “pea.” It’s witty, cute, and easy to explain.

5. A Bad Case of the Stripes

Inspired by the children’s book, wear a bright striped shirt or colorful outfit and paint or draw stripes on your face using eyeliner or eyeshadow to create an easy and nostalgic look.

6. Greek Goddess

Pull out a white dress or wrap a sheet toga-style, then add gold jewelry and sandals. If you have a gold belt or headband, even better. A bit of shimmer on your collarbones and hair gives you that divine glow.

7. Fashion Emergency

Wrap yourself in caution tape, safety pins, or ribbon (use over a base outfit like a black top and skirt). Add a measuring tape around your neck and carry a pair of scissors or a sewing kit prop. It’s punny, creative, and totally runway-ready.

8. Newsflash

Wear a trench coat and sunglasses, then tape old newspapers from your local press all over your outfit. Add a fake press badge or carry a notebook to complete the look. You are not just making headlines, you are the headline.

Before you buy anything new, take a look at what you already have. A little layering, the right accessories, and a dash of creativity can turn everyday outfits into a costume that feels original and on-theme. Halloween isn’t just about dressing up, but it can also be about making the most of your own style.