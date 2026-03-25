COMFORT MOVIES FOR A RAINY SPRING DAY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is supposed to be sunny with blooming flowers and ditching your heavy winter coats, but if you live anywhere with unpredictable weather, you know what you have to go through before the nice weather: gray skies, rain and the urge to stay inside all day. On those days, there is nothing better than curling up with a blanket and watching a movie. If you are looking for something to watch the next time spring showers cancel your plans, here are a few movies to watch.

1. Little Women (2019)

Little Women is the perfect depiction of a rainy day turned into a movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. The story follows the March sisters as they grow up. Even though the movie takes place in the 19th century, the themes still feel relevant today, like figuring out who you are and how to balance independence with relationships. This is the perfect watch for a rainy day.

2. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Sometimes comfort means watching a movie that feels effortless. This is one of those movies you can put on at any time and immediately get pulled into. Starring Anne Hathaway as aspiring journalist, Andy Sachs, and Meryl Streep, the movie follows Andy as she works in a high fashion magazine. This isn’t your typical cozy movie to watch, but it is a comfort movie to get you out of a slump.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

If your rainy day needs something a little better, this movie is the perfect pick. This rom-com starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger is the best. It is based on The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakesphere. It follows an independent high school senior who wants nothing to do with dating, until the unexpected happens. Between the iconic stadium singing scene and the unforgettable poem, it is one of those movies that somehow gets better every time you watch it.

4. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Sometimes the best way to deal with a gloomy day is by watching something that is the complete opposite. This movie does exactly that, and I think that’s why it is my favorite. Featuring music by ABBA, the movie takes place on a Greek island with a lot of drama and singing. Even if it is pouring outside, it will make it feel like summer for a little while

Comfort movies are more than just entertainment. When college gets stressful, familiar movies can feel grounding. Watching something you already love gives you permission to slow down for a couple of hours. So next time a rainy spring afternoon rolls in, make a cup of tea and play a movie that feels like home.