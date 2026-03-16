CLOUD 9: MEGAN MORONEY’S NEW SONGS RANKED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a huge Megan Moroney fan, so this is hard for me. I think I’m one of her original fans, been here a while now. I’m even subscribed to her messages (crazy, I know). I saw her on tour with Kenny Chesney when she was just starting to get popular, and I loved it. I do this all out of love for her. I hope you don’t hate my ranking!

15. 6 Months Later

This came out in the summer, and I still listen to it all the time. I like it a lot, I just think her others are better.

14. Wish I Didn’t

It’s upbeat and fun to listen to, but it doesn’t stand out to me.

13. Beautiful Things

I think the message behind this song is not to blame yourself for everything and never to change for a guy. Such a nice message. It’s just that now I’ve heard it so often. I still love it and will, of course, listen to it, just not as much as the others.

12. Cloud 9

This one is cute and shows the honeymoon phase of a relationship. I like it, but I think the others have more depth and meaning.

11. Convincing

I like how this song is painting a picture of Megan and whoever this mystery guy is. I’m not entirely set on how I feel, but I know I keep listening to this one.

10. Waiting On the Rain

I really like this at the end of the album. I think it’s the perfect closing song.

9. Stupid

I think it’s great, catchy and also funny when you think about it. Like, genuinely, are you that stupid?

8. Liars & Tigers & Bears

I think the title is creative, and I like the message. It highlights the expectations society puts on women.

7. Change of Heart

So relatable. Like, truly, the amount of times I’ve done this is insane, kind of embarrassing. I liked the lyrics, but I wasn’t in love with the beat.

6. Medicine

I know that’s right.

5. Bells & Whistles (feat. Kasey Musgraves)

Put Megan and Kasey on more songs together! I’m a lot, I know and understand that. It makes me like this song because I can relate.

4. I Only Miss You (feat. Ed Sheeran)

I think this is so good. I like Ed Sheeran with Megan! So sad, but such a calming and beautifully written song.

3. Table for Two

I don’t know what happened between you guys and your exes, but this one sums up me and mine after we broke up. While I’m over him, this song makes me reminisce on my senior year, takes me back to all the fights.

2. Wedding Dress

Poetic, beautiful, amazing, no complaints. I think this is one of her best songs. It’s so sad, going through missing someone and always worrying it won’t go away. I’m always in the mood for sad music.

1. Who Hurt You?

I love this song so incredibly much. It’s my most played song right now. It’s relatable and more upbeat than her sad songs. I also think the lore behind it on Riley Green is funny.