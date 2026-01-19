CLOSET CLEAN OUT TIPS: WHAT TO DITCH, WHAT TO THRIFT, WHAT TO KEEP

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new year is the perfect excuse to hit reset, especially in your closet. A good closet clean-out doesn’t just create space, but it also helps you to create space and be more sustainable. Instead of tossing everything into one donation bag, use this three-part approach to decide what to ditch, what to thrift and what to keep as you step into the year ahead.

What to Ditch

These items are taking up valuable space without adding value to your life.

1. Damaged beyond repair

If it’s stained, stretched out, missing buttons or has a broken zipper you have ignored for years, it’s time to let it go. Be honest, if you haven’t fixed it by now, you probably never will.

2. Clothes that don’t fit (and stress you out)

Holding onto items “just in case” can create unnecessary pressure. If it hasn’t fit in over a year and doesn’t align with your realistic goals, ditch it.

3. Worn-out basics

Old socks, tees, bras or tanks that have clearly lived their life should be retired. These pieces rarely thrift well and are better recycled if possible.

What to Thrift

These pieces still have life, just not in your closet.

1. Gently used clothing you no longer love

Styles change, and that’s OK! If something is in good condition but no longer feels like “you,” pass it on.

2. Trend pieces from past seasons

That statement item you wore once might be someone else’s dream find. Thrift stores and resale platforms are perfect for these pieces.

3. Quality items that don’t fit your lifestyle

Maybe you no longer need office wear or formal dress. If the quality is there, someone else can put them to good use.

4. Duplicate items

Do you really need five nearly identical black sweaters? Keep your favorites and thrift the rest.

What to keep

These are the pieces worth building your wardrobe around this year.

1. Clothes you wear on repeat

If you reach for it weekly, it earns its place. These are your true staples.

2. Versatile pieces

Think items that work for multiple occasions, plain tops, neutral bottoms and jackets that elevate any outfit. Fit and comfort also matter more than ever. Keep items that make you feel confident.

3. Sentimental items

It’s OK to keep a few meaningful pieces, just be selective. Store them neatly or separately so they don’t crowd your everyday wardrobe.

A successful closet clean-out isn’t about having less, it’s about having better. By ditching what no longer serves you, thrifting what can serve someone else and keeping what truly works for you, you’ll start the new year with a closet that is more functional and more aligned with who you are now. Set the tone for the year ahead, one hanger at a time.