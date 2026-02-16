CAMPUS RED AND GREEN FLAGS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After being a student on campus, I’ve experienced my fair share of the highs and lows this university has to offer. But the truth is, some things here have made me fall in love with WVU, while others have left me dazed and confused. From the moments that make campus life feel like home to the things that can be downright frustrating, here’s a look at the green flags and red flags I’ve noticed:

Green Flags

This campus is absolutely beautiful. I grew up in the desert, which means the vegetation and scenery is a lot different than here in West Virginia. The landscape from where I was raised was very dry and brown compared to the lush greenery here. The mountains, forests, rivers and vibrant vegetation in Morgantown make even a simple walk across campus feel completely different from anything I was used to, and it’s honestly refreshing just to be surrounded by so much life and color. The sunsets here are beautiful and I am so blessed to be living here.

There are also so many opportunities for things to do around this campus. If you are very focused on your studies, you can take part in the Honors College or join academic centered clubs. If you enjoy being outside, you can visit Coopers Rock or take part in Adventure WVU. For those who are more social, you can join sororities or fraternities, go out to the bars, clubs and restaurants around town, and participate or watch the various sporting events year round. No matter what you’re into, it feels like there’s always a way to get involved and make the most of your time here.

One special thing about WVU is that the university has academically successful programs all around. The university specializes in Forensic Science, Engineering and Health Sciences, however, academic opportunities extend far beyond these areas, giving students the chance to succeed in nearly any field of study. WVU is ranked as an R1 school, meaning they have the highest possible research ranking in the United States. On top of that, the professors who teach at this school are extremely knowledgeable and are passionate about their chosen subject.

Red Flags

From living on the Evansdale campus, my luck with the transportation has been dismal. I often find myself getting the short end of the stick when it comes to the PRT breaking down or buses running late. I have turned up late to quite a few classes due to delays and the busyness of these various transportation opportunities which has made getting around campus a lot harder than I initially expected. The traffic on University Avenue, traffic downtown and ability to get from point A to point B is very difficult due to the terrain.

In my experience, there is a large emphasis on “party culture,” which is something some students aren’t interested in. With that being said, there seems to be a type of pressure to go out and participate in all kinds of activities. From Wine Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, there is always an excuse for students to go out. Luckily the university offers other opportunities for students, such as Up All Night and activities around campus, but the drinking and partying culture is very normalized.

One of the issues I have with WVU is the inconsistency in its dining options. Around campus there are three main dining halls which close at 7:00pm or 8:00pm depending on the day of the week. These are seemingly reasonable times, but for those who have classes that run later into the night, the food they must resort to are those in your dorms/apartments, ordering out or a store nearby. The food options are also either extremely repetitive or sell out too quickly. When it comes to the actual meals themselves, I often find myself not finishing the meal due to it being undercooked or extremely overcooked. The Mountain Lair in particular has many options such as Panda Express, Chick-Fil-A and Dolce Vida, but the long lines and selling out of food is simply not worth my time if I have somewhere to be.