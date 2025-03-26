Callahan vs Schlossberg: Wait, who is Callahan?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Maureen Callahan is an American columnist for the Daily Mail, known for her opinion pieces on politics, pop culture, and current events. She has a background in journalism, having written for publications like Sassy, Spin, New York magazine, MTV, The New York Times Magazine, and Vanity Fair. Callahan is also the author of several books, including “Champagne Supernovas” and “American Predator”.

Recently, Callahan has been in the spotlight due to her articles targeting Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Schlossberg came under fire after calling out Callahan’s friend and podcast co-host, Megan Kelly, for making transphobic comments. In response, Callahan published three articles that were seen as shallow and overly critical, attacking Schlossberg and the Kennedy family. She accused Schlossberg of tarnishing the family name and described the Kennedy lineage as “narcissistic,” and went as far as to crediteding him for the left’s loss.

Callahan’s recent book, “Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed,” has also stirred controversy. The book, which explores the alleged mistreatment of women by the Kennedy family, has received mixed reviews. Some readers found it fascinating, while others criticized its accuracy and timeline. Callahan admitted to taking “creative licensing” in the preface, which led some readers to question the credibility of her work.

The articles and the book have sparked a debate about Callahan’s motives and the depth of her research, with many pointing out her apparent preexisting bias against the Kennedy family.