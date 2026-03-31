BRUNCH SPOTS IN AND AROUND MORGANTOWN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Easter this year, my dad and youngest brother are coming to me, since my sister and other brother are involved in volleyball and baseball during that time, so my mom is with them. That leaves me with the task of finding Easter brunch for us in Morgantown. If it were up to my dad, we’d go to Keglers and that isn’t suitable for brunch, especially on Easter. So, here’s a few brunch places I found in and outside of Morgantown.

Table 9

Table 9 has a 4.4 star rating and many great reviews. It is a nicer restaurant on the river with indoor and outdoor seating. I’ve seen some reviews refer to it as a special occasion spot rather than just a typical breakfast one morning.

Iron Horse Tavern

The Iron Horse Tavern does brunch on weekends. It’s highly recommended by people who have gone, but is definitely more of a bar or dinner date spot.

Morgantown Art Bar

Morgantown Art Bar has live music and great reviews. They have rotating menus, sometimes having themes. If you’re looking for something different than the usual cafe, this is the place.

Stone Tower Brews

This is more of a cafe, rather than a sit-down restaurant. People like the coffee and the atmosphere of this place.

Little Paris Café

There’s always Little Paris Café. It’s a cute coffee shop with pastries, but I see it more as a snack or quick breakfast spot.

The Grind

The same goes for The Grind. I see it as something quick, rather than a sit-down brunch. It’s an amazing place, and if you haven’t been there, I highly recommend it.