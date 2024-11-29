Black Friday Ghost Town: How Online Shopping Emptied the Malls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Black Friday, once known for its doorbuster deals and bustling, sometimes chaotic crowds, has transformed dramatically over the past decade. The annual shopping tradition, which used to see millions of Americans lining up in the early hours of Friday morning, has seen a decline in in-store traffic as online shopping and technology have shifted the way people shop. Today, instead of braving cold weather and packed stores, many shoppers opt to browse Black Friday deals from the comfort of their homes, raising the question: Is Black Friday still the same?

The Shift to Online Shopping

The rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon has had a monumental effect on Black Friday. Instead of waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to start holiday shopping, many consumers now find deals online as early as November 1. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy also offer extensive online sales, making it easier than ever for shoppers to access Black Friday deals without stepping foot in a store.

In fact, studies show that online sales now surpass in-store purchases during Black Friday weekend. According to Adobe Analytics, U.S. online Black Friday sales hit $9.12 billion in 2022—a 2.3% increase from the previous year. This trend reflects a significant shift in how consumers prefer to shop, favoring convenience and access to information over the excitement of traditional in-store shopping.

Black Friday No Longer a One-Day Event

Once a single day of frenzied shopping, Black Friday has expanded into an entire season of deals. Known as “Black November,” many retailers now offer discounts throughout the month. This elongated timeline aims to capture more consumers and reduce the urgency traditionally associated with Black Friday.

In addition to Black Friday, there’s now Cyber Monday and even Small Business Saturday, offering online-focused deals on Monday and promoting local businesses over the weekend. This spread-out approach allows retailers to cater to different shopping preferences and has led to fewer people feeling the need to rush to stores on Friday morning.

The Influence of Technology on Black Friday Behavior

Technology has also fundamentally changed how consumers approach Black Friday. With the help of shopping apps, price-comparison tools, and digital coupons, shoppers are more informed than ever. Apps like Honey and Rakuten help users find the best prices on items, while websites like CamelCamelCamel track price changes over time, ensuring that Black Friday deals are actually worthwhile. This transparency has made consumers more discerning, reducing the impulsive purchases once common in the traditional Black Friday experience.

Additionally, many stores now offer the option to reserve items online and pick them up in-store or curbside. This “click-and-collect” model allows shoppers to enjoy the benefits of Black Friday deals without the crowds and limited stock fears, further reducing the need for early-morning lines and in-store shopping sprees.

The Impact on Retailers and In-Store Experiences

For many retailers, this shift has required a significant adjustment. Some major department stores and shopping centers that once relied heavily on Black Friday foot traffic have scaled back, closing on Thanksgiving Day and offering more online deals to compete with digital retailers. Big-box stores that still open on Black Friday often see more modest turnouts compared to years past, as consumers increasingly choose convenience over traditional shopping rituals.

This trend has also influenced retailers’ approach to staffing and inventory. With fewer people shopping in-store, retailers are stocking fewer items on shelves and investing more in their online infrastructure, from warehouses to distribution centers, to meet the growing demand for e-commerce.

The Environmental and Consumer Benefits

There’s another potential upside to this new version of Black Friday with its environmental impact. Fewer people rushing out to stores means a decrease in fuel consumption from travel, while a spread-out shopping season lessens the strain on transportation and logistics systems.

Consumers, too, benefit from reduced stress. The elimination of overcrowded stores, long lines, and sometimes dangerous stampedes has made Black Friday a safer and less stressful experience. With options like shopping from home and picking up curbside, customers have more control over their shopping experience, reducing the pressure to compete with others for limited deals.

Black Friday’s Future: Evolving Traditions

While in-store Black Friday shopping may never fully disappear, the tradition continues to evolve. Retailers are constantly adapting, with some even launching exclusive online events or blending virtual experiences with in-store offers to appeal to all types of shoppers. Black Friday may not be the bustling shopping event it once was, but it has grown into a more accessible, consumer-friendly experience.

In an era where consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and efficiency, Black Friday has adapted to meet the changing demands of technology-savvy shoppers. While the holiday season’s shopping landscape may look different from years past, Black Friday’s spirit of finding great deals and celebrating the start of holiday shopping remains—just a click away.