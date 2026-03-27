ARTISTS TO ADD TO YOUR ROTATION THIS MONTH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the seasons changing, maybe it’s time to give your Spotify a small cleanse. If you’re looking for new music to listen to, here are five artists I’ve recently started listening to!

Orla Garland

An Irish singer-songwriter, best known for her song “Why Am I Like This?” that featured in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” Orla Garland entered the scene when she released her debut album “Woman on the Internet” in 2021. Citing Fleetwood Mac and Imogen Heap as inspiration for her music style, Orla takes on an alternative/indie sound, one that tugs on your heartstrings with each lyric.

Ryan Beatty

Standing in the music industry for years prior, Ryan Beatty released his debut album “Boy in Jeans” in 2018, a piece delving into sexuality exploration, self-discovery and coming to terms with who you are. His discography explores themes of consistent emotional reflection, continuing to release another two albums since “Boy in Jeans,” titled “Dreaming of David (2020)” and “Calico (2023).” Beatty recently worked with Beyoncé, and is credited with writing on at least four songs off of “Cowboy Carter”.

Becks!

A small artist from West Virginia’s Appalachian range, coming from a family of resistance, rises Becks. Their music circles around themes of sexuality, with a sound that feels indie inspired. My personal favorite, “Context Clues,” tells the story of never fully understanding what love is supposed to look like. Their debut album, “Boxer in the Ring” releases 3/27, with a live show in Morgantown, WV, the following night!

Annabelle Dinda

Recently selected as an opener for “Stick Season” singer Noah Kahan’s upcoming tour, Annabelle Dinda shot into the public eye when her song “The Hand” garnered millions of views and listens on TikTok in late 2025. The song details what the female experience feels like, filled with raw emotion and exhaustion. A talented songwriter, her discography showcases her passion for music and storytelling.

Del Water Gap

Having just wrapped up the US leg of his tour in February, as well as opening for One Direction’s Niall Horan “The Show” tour in 2024, Samuel Holden Jaffe is making a name for himself in the romance-songwriting department. His most popular song, “Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat,” delves into the difficulties of affection and jealousy. This theme is continued in his 2025 release, “Chasing the Chimera.”