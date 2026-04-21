ARTISTS TO ADD TO YOUR PLAYLIST BASED ON YOUR AESTHETIC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your playlist says a lot about you. It’s a reflection of your vibe, your mood and the way you see the world. The artists you listen to can shape your aesthetic just as much as your clothes or the places you go, creating a soundtrack that feels uniquely yours. But finding music that actually matches your energy can be harder than it seems. Instead of replaying the same songs, what if your playlist truly aligned with your aesthetic? Whether you’re going for something effortless, edgy or nostalgic, the right artists can completely transform your listening experience. Here is a short and simple guide to help you discover new artists that fit your aesthetic perfectly:

Coastal Cowgirl

Kacey Musgraves:

A country-pop artist known for her dreamy, free-spirited sound that blends modern storytelling with a laid-back, earthy vibe.

Songs: “Golden Hour,” “Slow Burn” and “Space Cowboy” perfectly capture that sun-soaked, effortless aesthetic.

Daisy Jones & The Six:

A fictional 70s-inspired band with a nostalgic, rock-and-roll sound full of emotion, rebellion, and vintage charm.

Songs: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” “Regret Me” and “Aurora” embody that carefree, coastal energy.

Old Money

Cigarettes After Sex:

A dream-pop band known for their soft, romantic and melancholic sound that feels luxurious and timeless.

Songs: “Apocalypse,” “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” and “K.” fit the elegant, understated aesthetic.

Frank Sinatra:

A classic crooner whose smooth voice and jazz influence define sophistication and old-school glamour.

Songs: “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Somethin’ Stupid” and “My Way” match the refined, vintage vibe.

Downtown Girl

The Smiths:

An alternative rock band known for their moody lyrics and raw, introspective sound that defines urban angst.

Songs: “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” and “This Charming Man” capture that city-girl edge.

Steve Lacy:

A genre-blending artist with a cool, experimental sound that feels effortlessly stylish and modern.

Songs: “Bad Habit,” “Dark Red” and “Static” align with that confident, downtown aesthetic.

Granola

The Lumineers:

A folk band known for their raw, acoustic sound and storytelling that feels grounded and nature-inspired.

Songs: “Ophelia,” “Ho Hey” and “Cleopatra” reflect that outdoorsy, wholesome vibe.

Jack Johnson:

A laid-back acoustic artist whose mellow sound embodies a peaceful, sunlit lifestyle.

Songs: “Banana Pancakes,” “Better Together” and “Upside Down” match that earthy, relaxed aesthetic.

Y2K

Nelly Furtado:

A pop icon of the early 2000s known for her playful, genre-blending hits and nostalgic energy.

Songs: “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right” bring that bold Y2K vibe.

Charli XCX:

A hyperpop and electro-pop artist who reinvents early 2000s sounds with a futuristic, edgy twist.

Songs: “1999,” “Boom Clap” and “Speed Drive” channel that iconic Y2K aesthetic.

Dark Coquette

Lana Del Rey:

A cinematic pop artist known for her melancholic, romantic themes and vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Songs: “Young and Beautiful,” “West Coast” and “Born to Die” embody that sultry, dark femininity.

The Marías:

An indie band with dreamy, bilingual vocals and a soft, seductive sound.

Songs: “Cariño,” “Hush” and “Heavy” fit the moody, intimate vibe.

Grunge

Nirvana:

A defining grunge band known for their raw energy and rebellious, anti-establishment sound.

Songs: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” “Come As You Are,” and “Lithium” capture that gritty aesthetic.

Alice in Chains:

A grunge band recognized for their dark, heavy sound and haunting harmonies.

Songs: “Man in the Box,” “Would?” and “Rooster” reflect that intense, brooding vibe.

Indie

Malcolm Todd:

An up-and-coming indie artist with a soft, emotional sound that blends bedroom pop with heartfelt lyrics.

Songs: “Roommates,” “Bleed” and “Art House” match that introspective, low-key aesthetic.

Phoebe Bridgers:

An indie artist known for her haunting vocals and deeply personal, poetic songwriting.

Songs: “Motion Sickness,” “Scott Street” and “Kyoto” perfectly fit that melancholic indie vibe.