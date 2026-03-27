ARE HOBBIES JUST ANOTHER WAY TO CONSUMER?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up online during the peak of YouTube beauty culture. If you watched makeup videos in the 2010s, you probably remember the massive collection tours. Entire rooms filled with palettes, drawers overflowing with lipsticks and PR packages stacked like holiday gifts. At the time, it all felt normal because the explanation was simple: makeup is a hobby. Makeup is art.

But eventually I started wondering where the line actually is. When does collecting tools for a hobby stop being the hobby itself and start becoming something else entirely?

This question is not limited to beauty culture, you can see it everywhere online. Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts own dozens of keyboards or how candle collectors have entire closets filled with unused jars. TikTok is full of videos showing walls of Stanley cups in every color imaginable. Somewhere along the way, hobbies started to look suspiciously like shopping.

A hobby, at its core, is supposed to be something you spend time on that brings you a sense of accomplishment. It is something active. Painting, sewing, baking, knitting or photography. There is effort involved and usually something created at the end of it. That sense of achievement is what makes hobbies different from passive entertainment.

Collecting technically fits that definition, people spend time searching for items, organizing them and building a collection that reflects their interests. Historically, collecting has always been around, for instance, ancient rulers collected coins and artifacts. People have collected books, art and antiques for centuries. The impulse itself is not new.

What feels different now is the scale.

Social media has created an environment where collecting often turns into “one in every color” consumerism. One water bottle is not enough. People want every color. One skincare product becomes ten. One candle turns into a shelf full of them. The goal shifts from enjoying the item to accumulating more of it.

The tricky part is that the line between collecting and overconsumption is not always clear. A bookshelf full of novels can look like a thoughtful collection, while a wall of reusable water bottles might get labeled excessive. But those judgments often say more about our biases than the objects themselves. Expensive wine collections or designer handbag closets are often seen as sophisticated, while collections of everyday items are mocked online.

Objects also carry identity, the things we collect signal something about who we are. A collection of fountain pens might suggest someone who loves writing, vintage cameras hint at a passion for photography or even something silly like little figurines or plush toys can reflect personality and nostalgia.

That is part of why collecting feels satisfying. It gives us a sense of control in a world that is otherwise chaotic. Organizing objects, completing a set or tracking down a rare item can create a small feeling of accomplishment. For many people, these hobbies also create communities. Entire online groups exist for people who collect the same things, and those spaces can provide connection.

At the same time, it is impossible to ignore how heavily corporations encourage this behavior. Limited edition, seasonal releases and new colors every few months. Marketing thrives on the idea that owning one is not enough and how the next version is always just a little more exciting.

That is where hobbies can start to blur into consumerism.

I do not think the answer is to shame people for enjoying their collections. Having interests and hobbies is important. They bring creativity, relaxation and community into our lives. But it is also worth asking ourselves whether we are engaging with the hobby itself or just the act of buying things connected to it.

For me, the difference comes down to intention, if something genuinely brings joy or creativity into your life, it probably belongs there. But if the excitement fades the moment the package arrives, it might be a sign that the hobby has quietly turned into consumption.

Maybe the healthiest approach is simply setting limits. Not because collecting is bad, but because it is easy for corporations to turn our interests into endless shopping cycles.

Hobbies should give us something deeper than a receipt.