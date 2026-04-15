ALTERNATIVE PERIOD PRODUCTS BEYOND TAMPONS AND PADS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has always been debate over whether pads or tampons are the better period product for daily use. On one hand, tampons tend to be more discreet, not just in packaging but also while wearing. In the summer, they tend to be helpful when people with periods want to have a day out by the water and prefer to have their period go undetected. On the other hand, pads tend to be the safer alternative to tampons, especially because the likelihood of developing toxic shock syndrome with tampons is exponentially higher. Pads are also a safer option for those with vaginismus and other genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorders that make tampon insertion highly uncomfortable or painful. But what if someone feels like neither of these options works for them? What if both tampons and pads are uncomfortable, or even just too expensive to buy consistently? Tweens and young people often aren’t taught about the other options that are available out there, such as period underwear, menstrual cups, menstrual discs, reusable cloth pads and free bleeding. Exploring alternatives for period products could help individuals figure out what fits best with their bodies and lifestyles.

Menstrual Cups

Menstrual cups have become more prevalent in recent years due to their sustainability and affordability. Menstrual cups are reusable cups that are often created in a flexible, bell-like shape. These cups are usually made of medical-grade silicone, latex or rubber and are designed to last up to 10 years! This product can be inserted by folding it into a C-shape and gently sliding it into the vaginal canal. Once fully inside, let go and you should feel it expand to fit your body, creating a suction to prevent leaks. The cup should be removed after 4 to 12 hours of use, depending on your flow. It can be removed by using a finger to press against the rim of the cup or by using two fingers to squeeze the base of the cup to release the seal that was created during insertion. Once released, you can pull it out and empty the contents into the toilet. Rinse with water before reinserting the cup and wash with mild soap and water daily. It’s also important to boil your menstrual cup at least once per cycle to make sure you aren’t inserting any germs or bacteria into the vagina.

Menstrual Discs

Menstrual discs are comparable to menstrual cups and serve a similar purpose. Menstrual discs are also folded and inserted into the vaginal canal to catch any menstrual fluid. Like menstrual cups, they don’t absorb any liquid but instead collect it until it is emptied into the toilet after removal. The main differences in these two products are their shape, placement in the vagina, suction abilities and the amount of flow they can hold. Menstrual discs are shaped like a shallow disc and are inserted slightly higher and closer to the cervix and can hold more of one’s flow. Menstrual discs don’t use suction to stay in place but instead rest in the vaginal fornix behind the pubic bone. It’s also not recommended to have penetrative sex while a menstrual cup is inserted because it sits too low in the vagina, but because menstrual discs sit higher, they can be used to have mess-free sex if that is what’s preferred.

Period Underwear

Some people prefer period products that aren’t inserted due to many different reasons. Period underwear is a great option for those who are uncomfortable with tampons, cups or discs, but also don’t enjoy the feeling of pads. This product fits just like regular underwear but includes leak-free, absorbent materials that absorb a person’s flow. You can opt for single-use or reusable underwear that can be washed and worn for months or even years. Another pro for this product is that it doesn’t shift around like your typical pad does, so you can feel more comfortable doing heavy-duty tasks. One downside is that if you feel the need to change your reusable underwear while in public, you must bring a bag or something leak-proof to keep it secure until you get home.

Reusable Cloth Pads

This product is similar to reusable period underwear in the sense that they are both sustainable period products that don’t rely on insertion to hold a person’s flow. You must also bring a leak-proof bag whenever you go out to hold the used pads when it’s time to freshen up and apply another. People who enjoy using pads but don’t enjoy having to repurchase them constantly might prefer to make the switch to sustainable pads. Not only do they last much longer, but they also tend to feel less bulky under clothes compared to single-use pads.

Free Bleeding

If none of these products seem to work, free bleeding is also an option! There is a stigma around those who menstruate and choose not to use traditional period products. People seem to think they go out and leave blood for others to clean up, which is just not the case. Anyone who practices free bleeding has many different ways of menstruating without affecting others. Many people consider period underwear a free bleeding method. Other methods include sitting on dark towels and wearing dark clothing, bringing changes of clothes if you leave the house and carrying wipes or travel-sized cleaners in case of leaking. It’s common for people to free bleed only at night by incorporating waterproof sheets into their bedding. Period preferences are unique to each person because everyone has different body types and lifestyles that suit different methods. It’s important to respect people of all ages who aren’t comfortable using insertable period products. When people crack jokes or patronize those who haven’t tried or simply don’t enjoy insertable period products, it can reinforce the idea that there is a “right” way to menstruate. Whatever approach you choose to take when it’s that time of the month is entirely valid.