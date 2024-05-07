Age Gap or Generation Gap? TikTok Reacts to Aaron Taylor Johnson andSam’s Relationship After Viral Edits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is safe to say that British actor Aaron Taylor Johnson has been deemed TikTok’s “white

boy of the month” once again after edits of his 2023 Calvin Klein campaign resurfaced. Every

time the actor gains traction on social media, fans are often reminded about the 23-year age gap

between Johnson and his spouse, Sam. The pair met on the set of “Nowhere Boy” in 2008 when

Sam was 40 years old, and Aaron was 17. The couple has been dating for 13 years and married

for 9 after tying the knot in 2012. So, when the 2023 campaign resurfaced fans jumped to the

comments to poke fun at the relationship once again. Here are some of my favorites: