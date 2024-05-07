Age Gap or Generation Gap? TikTok Reacts to Aaron Taylor Johnson andSam’s Relationship After Viral Edits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
It is safe to say that British actor Aaron Taylor Johnson has been deemed TikTok’s “white
boy of the month” once again after edits of his 2023 Calvin Klein campaign resurfaced. Every
time the actor gains traction on social media, fans are often reminded about the 23-year age gap
between Johnson and his spouse, Sam. The pair met on the set of “Nowhere Boy” in 2008 when
Sam was 40 years old, and Aaron was 17. The couple has been dating for 13 years and married
for 9 after tying the knot in 2012. So, when the 2023 campaign resurfaced fans jumped to the
comments to poke fun at the relationship once again. Here are some of my favorites:
- “You just know he dislocates Granny’s hip every time.”
- “Y’all just making these edits for Grandma to cackle and wiggle her feet too.”
- “ARIANA, PLEASE SAVE US.”
- “His wife must have been Mother Theresa in her past life.”
- “And Granny Smith Apple gets that EVERY NIIGHTTT.”
- “AND GRANNY GETS THIS EVERY NIGHT???? AARON PLS MY KNEES AND HIPS
ARE IN WORKING ORDER.”
- “Just had to contain myself from barking.”
- “I looked at my man and frowned.”
- “I FEEL LIKE A MIDDLE SCHOOL BOY WHEN THEY SEE SHOULDERS.”
- “Got me swinging my feet in the air and twirling my hair and everything bro.”