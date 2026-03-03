AFFORDABLE SPRING BREAK DESTINATIONS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is basically a personality in college, but draining your bank account for one week of fun? Not the move. The good news: there are plenty of destinations that will still leave you with enough money to afford groceries once you get back to campus. From beaches to cities, here are some budget-friendly spring break spots that are worth bragging about.

Gulf Shores, Alabama: Beach views without the Miami prices

If your dream spring break includes lying out on the beach, the Gulf Shores delivers major coastal energy without the outrageous prices. Known for the white sand beaches and a relaxed atmosphere, this Alabama gem is perfect for friend groups who want a mix of chill beach days and nightlife.

Charleston, South Carolina

Palm trees, that’s all I needed to hear. Splitting Airbnb costs makes it surprisingly manageable for college budgets. For a beach day, head to Folly Beach or Isle of Palms, both short drives away.

Nashville, Tennessee

For friend groups that love live music, Nashville is a spring break favorite that doesn’t require a flight to Vegas. Broadway’s bars offer free live music throughout the day, meaning you can soak up the energy without paying pricey cover fees. Nashville also has plenty of affordable hotels if you book early. For my WVU girls… I know you already have those cowboy boots.

San Juan, Puerto Rico: For my girls too lazy to get a passport

Want crystal clear water but don’t want to deal with international travel? Puerto Rico offers the Caribbean experience without needing a passport for U.S. students. Flights can be affordable if booked early, and once you’re there, the island has a wide range of budget-friendly stays.

Tops for keeping spring break affordable:

Travel in groups : splitting rooms and ride shares lowers the cost dramatically.

: splitting rooms and ride shares lowers the cost dramatically. Book early : flights and hotels get pricier closer to spring break season (get on that now).

: flights and hotels get pricier closer to spring break season (get on that now). Plan free activities : beaches and local events can be the most memorable experiences.

: beaches and local events can be the most memorable experiences. Pack smart: bring snacks and reusable water bottles to cut that cost at pricey shops.

Spring break doesn’t have to mean maxing out your credit card to have fun. With the right destination, you can create memories for a lifetime and return to campus financially stable. Whether you want a chill or lively energy, there’s an affordable getaway waiting for you and your best friends.