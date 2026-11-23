This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The holiday season is approaching, and Black Friday is around the corner. Does your mind go blank when asked what you’d like for Christmas? Here are a few practical and reasonably priced items I would recommend.

Blue Light Glasses

On days when you may be looking at a screen for hours on end, blue light glasses are a way to prevent eye fatigue, and the bonus is that they’re fashionable. Every time I wear my pair of blue light glasses, I get a lot of compliments, and many people ask me for the link. I’ve also been told I look “extra studious.” If that’s what you’re looking for, here is a trendy, oval-shaped pair for under $15 on Amazon.

Shop here: Blue Light Glasses.

Candle Wick Trimmer

This may not be the most exciting, but if you like candles, investing in a high-quality wick trimmer is absolutely worth it. If you want an even burn for your candles (and less of a fire hazard), a wick trimmer is essential! Since purchasing my Yankee Candle wick trimmer, I tend to light candles more often, which is soothing for bedtime and while studying.

Here’s the wick trimmer I recommend: Yankee Candle

Puff Tote

I’ve had many times when I wanted a lightweight and large bag for different occasions. A puffy tote is spacious, cute, and comfortable to wear. Perfect for late-night study sessions, gym runs, or grocery shopping, these bags will do the job! Rather than hassling with a phone and awkward set of keys, you can throw everything in a tote and function peacefully.

Puffy Tote: Tote Link

Robe

Nothing beats the quality of Barefoot Dreams. With multiple sales going on right now, the price of a Barefoot Dreams robe is fairly affordable but absolutely worth the price tag. Putting on a robe after a shower is both comfy and warm. I love the different styles of the Barefoot Dreams robes, and of course the material is unmatched.

Robe: Barefoot Dreams

Handmade Plant Pot

Supporting small businesses and appreciating a handmade product are so important. In addition, if you’re into plants, I’ve found the cutest pot on Etsy! It’s a reasonable size, comes in different colors, and is around $30.

Etsy Pot: Planting Pot