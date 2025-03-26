A Girl’s Guide to the Economy: Tariffs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

If you’ve seen the news, logged into social media, or even discussed politics with friends or family recently, you’ve probably heard the term “tariff.” It’s totally okay if you’re unfamiliar with this term because I’m here to tell you what it is and how it will affect the everyday consumer.

A tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods and services. Tariffs are used to restrict trade by increasing the price of imported goods and services. The intent is to make them less appealing to consumers compared to domestic products. Governments use tariffs to protect domestic industries from foreign competition, generate revenue, and sometimes as a tool in trade negotiations.

This is all good and well until we run into products like coffee and tequila, which are not typically produced in the United States. This means there is no cheaper domestic alternative. In other words, expect your bar tabs to go up. Another flaw is that oftentimes, even with tariffs, it is still cheaper for American companies to manufacture their products in foreign countries. This means they will just hike prices and pass the tariffs onto the consumer. This can disrupt global supply chains, increase production costs, and ultimately slow down economic growth.

The Trump administration announced new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. These tariffs are expected to take effect on March 4th and have sparked debates and concerns about their potential impact on the economy and consumers.

According to CNN, the stock market has been experiencing significant fluctuations due to the uncertainty surrounding these tariffs. Companies affected by the tariffs may face increased costs, which could lead to higher prices for consumers and potential job losses in certain industries.

In conclusion, ladies, understanding tariffs and their impact on the economy is crucial for consumers. By being informed, you can better navigate the potential changes in prices and availability of goods. Stay updated with reliable news sources to keep track of any new developments in trade policies and their implications.