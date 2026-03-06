A BEGINNERS GUIDE TO THE CLASSICS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New to classic literature? Start with the genres you already love. Many of the themes and tropes that define today’s most popular books, films and television shows were shaped by classic novels first.

Use this guide to choose a genre that fits your taste and let it lead you into the world of classics.

Dystopian

1984 by George Orwell

Set in a totalitarian state where surveillance is constant and language is manipulated to control thought, the novel follows Winston Smith as he begins to question the regime he works for. The story examines power, propaganda and the fragility of truth.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

In a society where books are outlawed and burned, fireman Guy Montag starts to doubt the system he upholds. As he encounters people who value knowledge and memory, the novel explores censorship and intellectual freedom.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Set in the theocratic state of Gilead, the novel follows Offred, a woman forced into reproductive servitude. Through her narration, Atwood examines gender, autonomy and the political control of bodies.

Gothic

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Victor Frankenstein creates life through scientific experimentation and then abandons his creation. The narrative traces the consequences of that decision, focusing on isolation, responsibility and ambition.

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Dorian Gray remains outwardly youthful while his portrait reflects the corruption of his actions. As he pursues pleasure without accountability, the novel examines vanity and moral decay.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Told through letters and journal entries, the novel follows Count Dracula’s attempt to expand his influence from Transylvania to England. The story combines suspense with themes of fear, invasion and modernity confronting the supernatural.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

A small group investigates a reportedly haunted mansion, but the psychological instability of the participants becomes central to the tension. The novel blends ambiguity and atmosphere, leaving readers uncertain whether the horror is supernatural or internal.

Literary Fiction

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Told through letters, the novel follows Celie, a Black woman in the early 20th century American South, as she endures abuse and gradually claims her independence. The narrative centers on resilience, identity and community.

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Set in Paris, the novel follows David, an American man grappling with his sexuality while entering a relationship with Giovanni. Baldwin explores repression, identity and societal expectation through psychological precision.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

Through Esther Greenwood’s perspective, the novel portrays the pressure of achievement and the onset of mental illness. It examines ambition, gender roles and the experience of feeling disconnected from one’s surroundings.

To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf

Structured around a family’s visits to a summer house, the novel moves fluidly through time and interior thought. Woolf focuses on memory, perception and the subtle shifts within relationships.

Romance

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Elizabeth Bennet navigates social hierarchy and family pressure while forming a relationship with Mr. Darcy. The novel balances romantic tension with commentary on class and marriage.

Atonement by Ian McEwan

A single accusation changes the course of two young lovers’ lives, tracing the long shadow of guilt, class division and lost time. Spanning decades, the novel explores love not just as passion, but as memory, regret and the desire for redemption.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Jane’s life moves from childhood adversity to her role as a governess, where she develops feelings for Mr. Rochester. As hidden truths emerge, she must choose between passion and principle.

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

The novel follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they respond differently to love and disappointment. Austen contrasts rational restraint with emotional openness while examining financial instability and marriage.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff’s intense attachment shapes two generations. The novel explores obsession, revenge and the consequences of emotional extremity.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The March sisters grow into adulthood during the Civil War era, each confronting ambition, love and responsibility differently. The novel centers on family, independence and moral growth.