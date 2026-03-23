7 WAYS TO UNWIND AFTER A LONG DAY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long day of classes and assignments, it is important to take time to relax and recharge. Unwinding after a long day helps to reduce stress and allows students to reset mentally and physically. Everyone has different ways of relaxing after a busy day; some people prefer quiet activities while others enjoy spending time with friends or doing something active. Finding ways to unwind can make a huge impact in maintaining balance during the school week.

Here are some of my favorite ways to unwind after a long day of classes:

1. Listening to Music

Putting on your favorite music can help you relax and take your mind off school stress. Some people like calm music to unwind, while others prefer upbeat songs that help boost their mood.

2. Watching a Show or Movie

Watching an episode of a favorite show or a movie is a common way to relax. It gives your brain a break from studying and lets you focus on something entertaining.

3. Spending Time with Friends or Roommates

Talking, hanging out or even just eating dinner with friends can help relieve stress from the day and make you feel more connected.

4. Going for a Walk or Getting Some Exercise

A short walk, going to the gym or doing light exercise can help clear your mind and release stress built up during the day.

5. Reading for Fun

Reading something you enjoy that’s not for class can be a peaceful way to unwind and escape into a different story or world.

6. Using Social Media or Playing Games

Scrolling through social media or playing a quick game can be a way to relax and take a mental break.

7. Quiet Time or Self-Care

Some people like quiet time, such as journaling, taking a shower, doing skincare or just lying down and relaxing.