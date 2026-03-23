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WVU | Wellness

7 WAYS TO UNWIND AFTER A LONG DAY

Riley Holland Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long day of classes and assignments, it is important to take time to relax and recharge. Unwinding after a long day helps to reduce stress and allows students to reset mentally and physically. Everyone has different ways of relaxing after a busy day; some people prefer quiet activities while others enjoy spending time with friends or doing something active. Finding ways to unwind can make a huge impact in maintaining balance during the school week.

Here are some of my favorite ways to unwind after a long day of classes:

1. Listening to Music 

Putting on your favorite music can help you relax and take your mind off school stress. Some people like calm music to unwind, while others prefer upbeat songs that help boost their mood.

2. Watching a Show or Movie 

Watching an episode of a favorite show or a movie is a common way to relax. It gives your brain a break from studying and lets you focus on something entertaining.

3. Spending Time with Friends or Roommates 

Talking, hanging out or even just eating dinner with friends can help relieve stress from the day and make you feel more connected.

4. Going for a Walk or Getting Some Exercise 

A short walk, going to the gym or doing light exercise can help clear your mind and release stress built up during the day.

5. Reading for Fun 

Reading something you enjoy that’s not for class can be a peaceful way to unwind and escape into a different story or world.

6. Using Social Media or Playing Games 

Scrolling through social media or playing a quick game can be a way to relax and take a mental break.

7. Quiet Time or Self-Care 

Some people like quiet time, such as journaling, taking a shower, doing skincare or just lying down and relaxing.

Riley Holland

WVU '27

I am a junior at West Virginia University majoring in Elementary Education, where I am preparing for a future centered on teaching, learning, and making a positive impact on young learners. I have a genuine passion for working with children and enjoy creating supportive, engaging environments where they feel encouraged to grow academically and personally. Education is meaningful to me because I believe strong teachers can shape confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning.

Through my studies at WVU, I have developed valuable skills in communication, organization, and collaboration, all of which are essential in the classroom. I am motivated, patient, and dedicated, and I take pride in being someone others can rely on. I enjoy hands-on experiences that allow me to connect what I learn in class to real-world teaching situations.

Outside of academics, I love traveling and exploring new places, as it allows me to experience different cultures and perspectives. I also value spending quality time with friends and family, who play an important role in my life and support system. Looking ahead, I am excited to continue growing as an educator and working toward a career where I can inspire and support children every day.