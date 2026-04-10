5 SIMPLE TIPS FOR A MORE SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we continue into April, Earth Day is right around the corner. Every year, Earth Day serves as a reminder that protecting the planet does not require drastic changes. By making a few simple changes in your daily routine, you can help the environment and create a positive impact.

Here are five simple tips to help make your everyday life more sustainable.

1. Reusing old jars as coffee cups

Don’t throw out your old jam or pasta jars, instead clean them out to reuse as coffee cups. Not only will your morning coffees be aesthetically pleasing, but you’ll also be lowering your plastic consumption rate and creating less waste. Little side note, jars are perfect for making a good shaken espresso drink!

2. Use reusable straws

While this is a pretty basic sustainability swap, it is such an impactful one! There are tons of brands that make compact reusable straws that fit perfectly in any purse or bag, and a plethora of cute colors to choose from!

3. Thrifting and shopping secondhand

Not only does thrifting and shopping secondhand reduce landfill waste and conserve natural resources, but it’s also such a fun activity to do with friends and family! Oftentimes you can find hidden gems, unique styles and items with personality. Not only are you saving money, you’re also saving the planet.

4. Shop from eco-friendly brands

Instead of shopping fast fashion, however convenient it may be, try to incorporate some eco-friendly brands into your closet. Brands like Patagonia, Everlane and Toad & Co focus on quality and sustainability.

5. Use tote bags or reusable bags

Instead of using an absurd amount of plastic bags when grocery shopping, buy a tote bag or use reusable bags. This helps cut back on environmental waste and pollution, and a little bonus is that tote bags are super cute!