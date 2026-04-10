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woman walking on a grassy mountain with the sun behind her
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WVU | Life

5 SIMPLE TIPS FOR A MORE SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE

Morgan Byrd Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we continue into April, Earth Day is right around the corner. Every year, Earth Day serves as a reminder that protecting the planet does not require drastic changes. By making a few simple changes in your daily routine, you can help the environment and create a positive impact. 

Here are five simple tips to help make your everyday life more sustainable. 

1. Reusing old jars as coffee cups

Don’t throw out your old jam or pasta jars, instead clean them out to reuse as coffee cups. Not only will your morning coffees be aesthetically pleasing, but you’ll also be lowering your plastic consumption rate and creating less waste. Little side note, jars are perfect for making a good shaken espresso drink!

2. Use reusable straws

While this is a pretty basic sustainability swap, it is such an impactful one! There are tons of brands that make compact reusable straws that fit perfectly in any purse or bag, and a plethora of cute colors to choose from!

3. Thrifting and shopping secondhand

Not only does thrifting and shopping secondhand reduce landfill waste and conserve natural resources, but it’s also such a fun activity to do with friends and family! Oftentimes you can find hidden gems, unique styles and items with personality. Not only are you saving money, you’re also saving the planet. 

4. Shop from eco-friendly brands

Instead of shopping fast fashion, however convenient it may be, try to incorporate some eco-friendly brands into your closet. Brands like Patagonia, Everlane and Toad & Co focus on quality and sustainability. 

5. Use tote bags or reusable bags 

Instead of using an absurd amount of plastic bags when grocery shopping, buy a tote bag or use reusable bags. This helps cut back on environmental waste and pollution, and a little bonus is that tote bags are super cute! 

Morgan Byrd

WVU '29

My name is Morgan Byrd and I am a freshman at West Virginia University, majoring in Advertising and Public Relations with a minor in Political Science. I am a passionate, dedicated person and student who is always striving for growth! I have a passion for public relations, media and communications, and would love the opportunity to learn through a hands-on environment.

I am originally from Cheat Lake, West Virginia, near Morgantown, and have always loved the area. I love trying new things, challenging myself, and feeding my curiosity.

I currently serve as Recruitment Head for WVU's Her Campus Chapter, and am involved in many other clubs on campus such as PRSSA, Kappa Alpha Pi Pre-Law Fraternity, Student Dance Association, and Women In Law.

I am excited to continue growing while involved in Her Campus, and am eager to develop skills that will help me in my professional career.