5 OF MY FAVORITE HABITS AS A COLLEGE GIRL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a girl who thrives off routine. I believe everyone can benefit from some kind of order in their lives, especially if they are a student. Finding order and routine can be very simple, even if it seems quite daunting at first. I compiled a short list of my favorite habits I incorporate into my routines, ones I hope you can pick up with ease if you so desire. Reminder: a habit should make you feel good, something you look forward to. If these aren’t calling your name, feel free to form your own list of habits you would enjoy- and stick to them!

1. Reading:

I am a big reader and do my best to read each night before bed. This habit has become part of my winding-down routine. I don’t scroll before bed- I have noticed that scrolling makes it so difficult for me to fall asleep. The screen itself causes your brain not recognize it is time to sleep and wind down, so implementing reading before you go to bed triggers your brain to relax and slow down. I also read, when I can, during the day, simply because I love it. But adding this into your day substitutes the scrolling and screentime you would typically be doing- there are only benefits to reading! My favorites, and the easiest ones I find to read, are romance. (My favorite author currently is Abby Jimenez, and my current read is The Friend Zone by her!)

2. Eating Breakfast Every Morning (Before Coffee):

I know not many people are breakfast people, but boy am I a breakfast person. I also have a sensitive stomach, so eating first thing in the morning sets me up to feel good throughout my day. But, as a woman, eating breakfast (specifically within the first 30 minutes of waking up) is something that I can’t recommend enough. It might have already become a habit to skip breakfast in the morning, but try to eat something before you begin your day and see how you feel- your hormones, cortisol, and stress levels will thank you.

3. Planners:

Boy, do I love a planner. I typically need to write everything out in order for me to get my mind in order. For me, this is seen in my planners, my little notepads in my purse and bag, and anything I can write on. I notice that having a physical planner has truly benefited me. I learned in my freshman year to write out all my assignments when I first received the syllabus at the beginning of the semester. This is a habit I have found that saves me so much stress. I can look at my planner for the week and know everything that’s going on. Do I have an exam? Do I need to stress out this week? Do I have time for this and that? All my answers are right there.

4. Rewarding Myself:

This is my favorite habit, one that I think everyone uses honestly. I actually might have rewarded myself too much this semester (it has been a toughie). If I have a hard week, day or even hour, I find myself heading to the nearest coffee shop and Goodwill. For example, I have spent the majority of my semester applying for internships, going through interviews, and meeting with advisors about grad school. So, in return, I have spent the majority of my checking account on rewarding myself for these endeavors (worth it). Recognizing I had a tough week and might need a break or treat is a way to encourage myself for the next hard thing, and then looking forward to the next reward!

5. Journaling:

One of my most talked-about hobbies. Freshman year, this was an essential part of my routine; every night before I went to bed, I would journal. It compartmentalizes my thoughts all into one judgment-free place. I have recommended this habit to all of my friends because of the immense amount of peace it has given me. Typically, at least this year, in the mornings, I journal when I have time. I talk about my day, my worries, my thoughts- absolutely anything, and it definitely can’t hurt (I have seen some super cute ones!)