5 MOCKTAILS FOR YOUR GALENTINE’S PARTY

Galentine’s Day is for the girls. It’s about pajama sets, rom-com marathons, disposable cameras and of course, cute themed drinks that look way more expensive than they actually are. Whether you’re hosting a full-on party or a chill night in, these 10 must-have mocktails make for the cutest Instagram pictures without the next-day regret.
1. Strawberry Rose Fizz
Ingredients:
- Strawberry puree
- Lemonade
- Sparkling water
- Fresh mint
- (or you could add a strawberry Poppi to avoid buying lemonade and sparkling water)
This drink looks like it came straight from a Pinterest board. Serve in a wine glass with sugar-rimmed edges for the cutest pictures.
2. Cherry Cola Crush
Ingredients:
- Cherry juice
- Cola
- Lime
- Sweet cream
- Maraschino cherries
Think dirty soda, but make it cute
3. Vanilla Cream Soda
Ingredients:
- Cream soda
- Vanilla serum
- Whipped cream
- Pink sprinkles
It’s giving birthday party, but make it aesthetic
4. Pink Grapefruit Spritzer
Ingredients:
- Pink grapefruit juice
- Sparkling water
- Simple syrup
- Grapefruit slices
- Fresh mint
This is for the girls who love a little citrus in their drinks.
5. Blushing Berry Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- Rasberries
- Lemon lime soda
- Lemon slices
Refreshing and so cute, but it looks expensive
These mocktails bring all the fun without the drama, so you can focus on making memories instead of recovering from them. So grab your girls and pour something pink to toast to friendship and self-love.