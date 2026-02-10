5 MOCKTAILS FOR YOUR GALENTINE’S PARTY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s Day is for the girls. It’s about pajama sets, rom-com marathons, disposable cameras and of course, cute themed drinks that look way more expensive than they actually are. Whether you’re hosting a full-on party or a chill night in, these 10 must-have mocktails make for the cutest Instagram pictures without the next-day regret.

1. Strawberry Rose Fizz

Ingredients:

Strawberry puree

Lemonade

Sparkling water

Fresh mint

(or you could add a strawberry Poppi to avoid buying lemonade and sparkling water)

This drink looks like it came straight from a Pinterest board. Serve in a wine glass with sugar-rimmed edges for the cutest pictures.

2. Cherry Cola Crush

Ingredients:

Cherry juice

Cola

Lime

Sweet cream

Maraschino cherries

Think dirty soda, but make it cute

3. Vanilla Cream Soda

Ingredients:

Cream soda

Vanilla serum

Whipped cream

Pink sprinkles

It’s giving birthday party, but make it aesthetic

4. Pink Grapefruit Spritzer

Ingredients:

Pink grapefruit juice

Sparkling water

Simple syrup

Grapefruit slices

Fresh mint

This is for the girls who love a little citrus in their drinks.

5. Blushing Berry Mocktail

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Rasberries

Lemon lime soda

Lemon slices

Refreshing and so cute, but it looks expensive

These mocktails bring all the fun without the drama, so you can focus on making memories instead of recovering from them. So grab your girls and pour something pink to toast to friendship and self-love.