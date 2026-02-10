Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wine with Galentine\'s Day cards flatlay
5 MOCKTAILS FOR YOUR GALENTINE’S PARTY

Galentine’s Day is for the girls. It’s about pajama sets, rom-com marathons, disposable cameras and of course, cute themed drinks that look way more expensive than they actually are. Whether you’re hosting a full-on party or a chill night in, these 10 must-have mocktails make for the cutest Instagram pictures without the next-day regret.

1. Strawberry Rose Fizz 

Ingredients:

  • Strawberry puree 
  • Lemonade 
  • Sparkling water 
  • Fresh mint
  • (or you could add a strawberry Poppi to avoid buying lemonade and sparkling water) 

This drink looks like it came straight from a Pinterest board. Serve in a wine glass with sugar-rimmed edges for the cutest pictures. 

2. Cherry Cola Crush 

Ingredients:

  • Cherry juice 
  • Cola 
  • Lime 
  • Sweet cream 
  • Maraschino cherries 

Think dirty soda, but make it cute 

3. Vanilla Cream Soda 

Ingredients:

  • Cream soda 
  • Vanilla serum 
  • Whipped cream 
  • Pink sprinkles 

It’s giving birthday party, but make it aesthetic

4. Pink Grapefruit Spritzer  

Ingredients:

  • Pink grapefruit juice 
  • Sparkling water 
  • Simple syrup 
  • Grapefruit slices
  • Fresh mint 

This is for the girls who love a little citrus in their drinks. 

5. Blushing Berry Mocktail  

Ingredients:

  • Strawberries
  • Rasberries 
  • Lemon lime soda 
  • Lemon slices 

Refreshing and so cute, but it looks expensive 

These mocktails bring all the fun without the drama, so you can focus on making memories instead of recovering from them. So grab your girls and pour something pink to toast to friendship and self-love. 

