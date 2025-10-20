5 Horror Movies from 2025 to Watch This Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is the perfect excuse to turn off the lights, grab some snacks, and stream a scary movie. Luckily, 2025 has already brought some unforgettable horror films to the screen. From creepy Southern folklore to unsettling disappearances, this year’s releases prove that the genre is only getting better. Here are five new horror movies from 2025 that you should watch this Halloween.

1. Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a haunting Southern Gothic story filled with tension, heart, and horror. Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack Moore, World War I veterans who return home to Mississippi to open a juke joint. What starts as a dream soon turns into a nightmare when supernatural forces, buried trauma, and ancient folklore collide. With striking visuals and emotional depth, Sinners is a must-watch for anyone who loves horror that mixes fear with feeling.

2. Companion

Companion begins like a simple weekend trip to a cabin in the woods but quickly becomes something much darker. A group of friends just wants to relax, until they realize one of them isn’t human. The guest turns out to be an android designed for companionship, and once it malfunctions, chaos follows. The film blends sci-fi and horror in a way that feels unsettlingly real, raising questions about technology, control, and what it means to be human.

3. Weapons

From the director of Barbarian, Weapons is one of the most gripping mysteries of the year. When every child from a single classroom disappears on the same night except for one, a small town is thrown into panic. The remaining child becomes the center of a terrifying investigation that no one can make sense of. The movie builds tension slowly, turning paranoia into pure fear and leaving audiences on edge until the very end.

4. Together

Starring James Franco and Alison Brie, Together tells the story of Tim and Millie, a couple trying to save their relationship by moving to the countryside. The isolation is supposed to bring them closer, but instead, an unseen presence begins to tear them apart. As their bond unravels, strange events force them to face both their fears and their resentment. It’s a quiet, emotional horror film that reminds viewers that sometimes the most frightening things come from within.

5. Bring Her Back

In Bring Her Back, a brother and sister are placed in the care of a new foster mother who lives in a secluded house deep in the woods. At first, everything seems fine, but their suspicions grow when they uncover a terrifying ritual connected to missing children. The slow tension, eerie atmosphere, and emotional storytelling make it a haunting watch that sticks with you long after it ends.

2025 has delivered a strong lineup of horror that feels fresh and unpredictable. Whether you want something that makes you think or just makes you jump, these movies are sure to set the right tone for this Halloween season.