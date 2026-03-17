4 THINGS TO DO IN MORGANTOWN DURING THE SPRING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long winter, spring in Morgantown finally makes it enjoyable to spend time outside again. As the weather warms up and the days get longer, it becomes easier to get out of your routine and explore what the area has to offer. Whether you want to spend time outside, try something creative or just enjoy a relaxed afternoon with friends, here are four simple things to do around Morgantown during the spring.

Rooftop Drinks at River View Rooftop

When the weather starts to warm up, rooftop spots downtown become a great place to spend an evening. River View Rooftop offers views of the Monongahela River and a slightly calmer atmosphere than the busy streets below. It’s a good place to meet friends, celebrate something small or just enjoy a drink outside after a long week. Spring evenings are especially nice because the weather is comfortable and you can finally sit outside again.

Hike at Coopers Rock State Forest

Located about 15 minutes from campus, Coopers Rock State Forest is one of the easiest ways to experience West Virginia’s scenery without going far. The overlook trail is a short walk that leads to a view over the Cheat River canyon, one of the most recognizable views in the state. Spring is a great time to visit because the forest begins to turn green again and the temperatures are still mild enough for a longer hike.

Visit the Morgantown Farmers Market

When the Morgantown Farmers Market returns in the spring, it quickly becomes one of the best weekend activities in town. Local vendors sell fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and handmade goods. Even if you are not planning to buy much, walking through the market and seeing what vendors bring each week is part of the experience. It is an easy way to spend a Saturday morning while enjoying the warmer weather.

Paint Ceramics at The WOW! Factory

Not every spring day is sunny, which makes indoor activities a good option too. The WOW! Factory is a local pottery studio where you can choose a ceramic piece and paint it however you want. Options range from mugs and bowls to small decorative items. It is a relaxed activity that works well with friends and does not require any artistic experience, and you get to leave with something you made yourself.