4 THINGS I KEEP IN MY SCHOOL BAG

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Spring semester begins, it’s time to start packing your bag with essentials to survive another semester of exams, deadlines and homework. Here are 4 things I keep on me to make life on campus easier.

Portable Charger (charged)

This sounds like a little much, but a portable charger has saved me several times. It’s easy to wake up and run out the door without noticing if your phone or laptop is charged. A portable can come in clutch in these moments and relieve the stress of searching for an open outlet or asking a stranger for a charger.

Headphones

Wired or wireless, headphones are a must-have. Even if you are someone who doesn’t typically listen to music during your commute, headphones can save you from awkward interactions. Maybe you see an old acquaintance or a random person interviewing strangers (this has become a rising trend), pop in your headphones and act oblivious.

Chapstick or Lipgloss

It is freezing where I go to college, meaning my face and lips are DRY. The other day, I swear they almost cracked after my walk to class. Luckily, I keep a chapstick in all of my bags. I am currently loving the Rhode Peptide Treatment and Vitamasques.

Hair Tie or Claw Clip

With the weather of the spring semester, it is very likely that your hair can look completely different from the time you walk out the door and till you get home. Keeping a hair tie or claw clip can prevent a bad hair day. I am always stocked with Gimmie Beauty hair products.