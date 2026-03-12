2000S MOVIES TO WATCH FOR A WHIMSICAL SPRING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is the perfect excuse to rewatch the kind of early 2000s movies that feel light, colorful and just a little idealistic. The ones with magazine offices, small-town resets, best-friend summers and dramatic makeovers. If you want your season to feel softer and slightly more whimsical, these 2000s staples are an easy place to start.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

In 13 Going on 30, Jenna Rink, a 13 year old girl desperate to be popular, makes a birthday wish to be “thirty, flirty and thriving.” She wakes up as her 30 year old self, played by Jennifer Garner, with a high powered magazine job and an unfamiliar adult life. As Jenna navigates her new reality, she begins to question the choices she made growing up and reevaluates what truly matters, particularly her relationship with her childhood best friend.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows four best friends, Lena, Tibby, Bridget and Carmen, during their first summer apart. Before separating, they discover a pair of jeans that somehow fits each of them perfectly despite their different body types. The friends mail the pants back and forth throughout the summer, using them as a symbol of connection while each girl faces personal challenges involving family, love and identity.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

In Confessions of a Shopaholic, Rebecca Bloomwood is an aspiring journalist with a serious shopping addiction and mounting credit card debt. When she unexpectedly lands a job writing for a financial magazine, she becomes a reluctant voice of money management advice while struggling to manage her own spending habits. The film blends romance and comedy with a light critique of consumer culture and personal responsibility.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries centers on Mia Thermopolis, a shy San Francisco high school student who discovers she is the heir to the throne of a small European country. With guidance from her poised grandmother, Queen Clarisse, Mia undergoes etiquette lessons and a public transformation. As she adjusts to royal expectations, Mia must decide whether she is ready to embrace a life she never knew was hers.

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

In Hannah Montana: The Movie, Miley Stewart’s double life as a regular teenager and pop star Hannah Montana begins to overwhelm her. After her fame starts to take over, her father takes her back to their hometown in Tennessee to reconnect with her roots. The film focuses on balancing ambition with authenticity, as Miley learns to appreciate where she came from while deciding how to move forward.

These films capture the optimism, color and emotional sincerity that defined many early 2000s favorites. Whether you are in the mood for romance, friendship or a lighthearted reinvention story, they offer an easy return to a softer, more whimsical era.