18 CHRISTMAS FILMS TO REWATCH THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

From nostalgic black-and-white favorites to cozy childhood classics, Christmas movies capture the spirit of the season better than anything else. Whether you’re wrapping presents, baking cookies or just curling up with hot cocoa, these timeless films are worth revisiting year after year.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

A heartwarming story about love, sacrifice and finding purpose — this film remains one of the most cherished holiday staples.

2. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

When a department store Santa claims to be the real Kris Kringle, he brings faith and wonder back to New York City.

3. White Christmas (1954)

Filled with song, dance and snow, Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye bring holiday cheer in this musical classic.

4. A Christmas Carol (1951)

The quintessential adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale of redemption through the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

A stop-motion favorite that reminds viewers it’s okay to be different — and that even misfits have a place at Christmas.

6. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Charlie Brown’s search for the true meaning of Christmas remains one of the most heartfelt holiday specials ever made.

7. Frosty the Snowman (1969)

A magical story of friendship and winter wonder that delights children and adults alike.

8. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

This Rankin/Bass animated gem brings humor and heart to the idea of Christmas spirit fading — and being reignited.

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Griswold family’s chaotic attempt at a perfect holiday has become a comedy classic.

10. Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister’s clever booby traps and heartwarming reunion make this one of the most beloved Christmas comedies.

11. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Kevin takes his mischief to Manhattan in a sequel that’s just as festive and funny.

12. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppets bring humor and warmth to Dickens’ classic, with Michael Caine delivering a surprisingly emotional Scrooge.

13. The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen’s transformation from businessman to Santa is both funny and full of heart.

14. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jim Carrey’s over-the-top performance brings Dr. Seuss’ classic to life in a colorful, comedic way.

15. Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf captures the joy of childlike wonder and the magic of believing in Christmas.

16. Love Actually (2003)

A modern holiday ensemble film intertwining multiple love stories set against a London Christmas backdrop.

17. The Polar Express (2004)

This animated adventure brings the North Pole to life with stunning visuals and a touching message about belief.

18. The Holiday (2006)

A cozy romantic comedy about two women swapping homes for Christmas and finding love in unexpected places.These films are more than just holiday favorites. They capture the warmth, humor and heart that make this season special. Whether you prefer Elf or It’s a Wonderful Life, watching these classics is an easy way to bring back the feeling of Christmas.