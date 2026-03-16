11 BOOKS WORTH READING IN YOUR TWENTIES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your 20s are a transitional period when careers begin to develop, financial responsibility increases and relationships often change. Many people spend this decade learning how to make decisions that shape the direction of their lives. Books that explore ambition, money, identity and relationships can offer useful perspective during that process.

Here are 11 books that approach those ideas from different angles.

1. The Defining Decade by Meg Jay

In The Defining Decade, clinical psychologist Meg Jay challenges the common belief that your 20s are simply a time to experiment before adulthood truly begins. Drawing on her work with young adults, she explains how early career choices, relationships and habits often influence long-term outcomes. Jay introduces the idea of “identity capital,” referring to the skills, experiences and connections that accumulate over time.

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear

James Clear’s Atomic Habits focuses on the systems behind behavior rather than bursts of motivation. Clear explains how small adjustments in routines and environments gradually lead to meaningful change. For people in their 20s, when routines are still developing due to new jobs, cities or responsibilities, the book offers a practical framework for building structure.

3. Ego Is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday

Ryan Holiday examines how ego can interfere with growth, particularly during periods of early success or failure. Using historical examples and philosophical ideas, he argues that humility and self-awareness are often more valuable than confidence alone. The book emphasizes discipline and perspective as essential tools for long-term progress.

4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest

This collection of essays examines everyday thought patterns and the ways they influence behavior. Brianna Wiest explores topics such as emotional awareness, self-sabotage and the pressure to meet external expectations. The essays encourage readers to question assumptions that shape daily decision-making.

5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton’s memoir reflects on early adulthood with honesty about romantic obsession, insecurity and the unpredictability of relationships. The book also highlights the importance of friendship as a stabilizing force during periods of uncertainty. Alderton challenges the idea that romantic relationships should be the primary focus of adult life.

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Morgan Housel argues that financial success is shaped less by intelligence and more by behavior. Through a series of short essays, he examines how emotions, risk tolerance and long-term thinking influence financial decisions. For readers in their 20s beginning to manage money independently, the book provides a clear perspective on personal finance.

7. All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks

In All About Love, bell hooks examines love as a cultural and ethical practice rather than simply a romantic feeling. She argues that society often misunderstands love because it separates it from responsibility, honesty and care. The book encourages readers to rethink how love functions in friendships, families and communities.

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

Joan Didion’s memoir explores grief after the sudden death of her husband. With analytical clarity, she examines how the mind attempts to rationalize loss and adapt to sudden change. Although the book centers on bereavement, it also offers insight into how people process disruption and uncertainty.

9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins introduces a simple idea: allow people to behave as they choose rather than attempting to control their reactions. The concept encourages readers to focus their energy on what they can control rather than external responses. For people navigating complicated personal or professional relationships, the framework can provide clarity.

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s Normal People follows two young people as they navigate emotional insecurity, class differences and communication struggles from adolescence into adulthood. The novel focuses less on romance itself and more on how misunderstanding and vulnerability shape relationships.

11. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist tells the story of a shepherd pursuing a personal dream and discovering that clarity often comes through action. Through a simple narrative, the novel explores themes of ambition, risk and uncertainty. The story emphasizes the importance of moving forward even when the outcome is unclear.

Your 20s are rarely defined by one major turning point. More often, they are shaped by small decisions, evolving perspectives and gradual changes in identity. Books that explore these themes can offer useful frameworks for thinking through that process