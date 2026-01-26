10 Things You Need to Know Before Coming to WVU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a high schooler or a current student at another university considering WVU? If so, I’m here to help. WVU is such a unique place, from the rowdy Backyard Brawl games to the unique transportation system, the PRT. It may seem overwhelming to outsiders, but in reality, it’s extremely warm and welcoming. Here’s everything you NEED to know before coming to WVU!

1. The Backyard Brawl is the best, or worst, day in a Mountaineer’s year. The Backyard Brawl is the intense football rivalry between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

2. The hills are brutal. They make for beautiful scenery, but not as beautiful leg cramps. Make sure to buy some good walking shoes and embrace the exercise!

3. Country Roads is our theme song. If you haven’t familiarized yourself with the John Denver classic, you’re going to want to!

4. There is a little transit system that takes students across campus, it’s called the PRT! Warning- sometimes it breaks down. You should familiarize yourself with the bus system as well!

5. If you don’t know what a pepperoni roll is, you’ll quickly learn. The baked delicacy with pepperoni in the middle is to die for!

6. The weather can be brutal! We experience all 4 seasons here, so you’ll want to bring athletic shorts and tank tops for August, but also puffer jackets and gloves for December!

7. There’s a great mix of party life and chill life. If you want to party, there is a social scene. However, if you don’t, there are so many opportunities for an academically focused college experience.

8. Join a club and find your people. WVU has over 450 student organizations, so there truly is something for EVERYONE.

9. The Brooks Hall elevator will save you from walking up stairs and hills. You’ll thank me later.

10. WVU’s Adventure WV is an amazing feat for nature lovers. They have a bike and kayak rental center and guided trips throughout the year, including hiking, skiing and biking!