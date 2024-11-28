10 Fall Cocktails to Spice Up Your Thanksgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to elevate your holiday celebrations with some seasonal cocktails that capture the warmth and coziness of fall. Whether you’re planning a family feast or a Friendsgiving celebration, these drinks are sure to please your guests. Here are ten fall-inspired cocktails to add a festive flair to your Thanksgiving table.

1. Apple Cider Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Aperol

2 oz apple cider

3 oz prosecco

Splash of club soda

Instructions:

Combine Aperol and apple cider in a glass filled with ice. Top with prosecco and a splash of club soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice for a refreshing fall twist.

2. Apple Cider Mimosa

Ingredients:

Apple cider

Champagne

Caramel (for the rim)

Instructions:

Rim a champagne flute with caramel. Pour apple cider halfway up the glass, then top with champagne. Serve immediately for a festive, bubbly treat.

3. Honeycrisp Apple Sangria

Ingredients:

3 cinnamon sticks

2 Honeycrisp apples, sliced

1 orange, sliced

1 bottle red wine

1¾ cups apple cider

½ cup brandy

¼ cup orange juice

2 tbsp lemon juice

Splash of club soda

Instructions:

In a pitcher, mix together wine, apple cider, brandy, orange juice, and lemon juice. Add apple and orange slices along with cinnamon sticks. Let sit in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Top with club soda before serving.

4. Maple Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz bourbon

1 oz maple syrup

½ oz lemon juice

Fresh rosemary (for garnish)

Instructions:

Shake bourbon, maple syrup, and lemon juice with ice. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with a sprig of rosemary for a smoky, sweet cocktail.

5. Spiced Pear Mule

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz pear juice

½ oz lime juice

Ginger beer

Pear slices and cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Instructions:

Mix vodka, pear juice, and lime juice in a glass with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with pear slices and a cinnamon stick.

6. Pumpkin Spice White Russian

Ingredients:

1.5 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz pumpkin spice creamer

Ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Instructions:

Shake vodka, coffee liqueur, and pumpkin spice creamer with ice. Strain into a glass with ice, and sprinkle with nutmeg for that classic fall flavor.

7. Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz whiskey

1 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz cranberry juice

½ oz simple syrup

Orange wheel and cranberries (for garnish)

Instructions:

Shake whiskey, orange juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a glass and garnish with an orange wheel and fresh cranberries.

8. Chai Spiced Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.5 oz spiced rum

1 cup chai tea

1 tbsp honey

Lemon slice and cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Instructions:

Brew a cup of chai tea and add spiced rum and honey. Stir well and serve hot, garnished with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick.

9. Pecan Pie Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz bourbon

1 oz Irish cream

1 oz pecan liqueur

Crushed pecans (for the rim)

Instructions:

Rim a martini glass with crushed pecans. Shake bourbon, Irish cream, and pecan liqueur with ice. Strain into the glass for a nutty, dessert-like drink.

10. Spiked Caramel Apple Cider

Ingredients:

2 oz spiced rum

1 cup hot apple cider

1 tbsp caramel syrup

Whipped cream and caramel drizzle (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a mug, combine spiced rum, hot apple cider, and caramel syrup. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel for a cozy, indulgent treat.

Cheers to Thanksgiving

These festive fall cocktails are perfect for sharing with loved ones as you gather around the table to give thanks. From classic flavors like apple cider and pumpkin spice to creative twists like a Pecan Pie Martini, there’s a drink for every palate. Serve up these delightful cocktails and make your Thanksgiving celebration even more memorable.