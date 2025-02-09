Why you should tune in to The Psychology of your 20s podcast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

For a stronger understanding of yourself and the world around you

Navigating your 20s comes with countless challenges, such as conflicts in personal relationships, mental health struggles and the uncertainty in finding the right career path. In these crucial years of becoming an adult, knowing that you’re not alone in these struggles, and finding effective ways to deal with them, can help tremendously. Luckily for you, Jemma Sbeg’s The Psychology of your 20s podcast tackles all of these problems and more, for just a little bit of extra help along the way.

In The Psychology of your 20s, Jemma Sbeg takes a psychological approach to various problems many young adults face, with each episode diving into a different topic. Posting new episodes every Tuesday and Friday, she shares gentle reminders and beautiful perspectives while giving comfort to the listener in knowing that they’re not alone. With over 250 episodes, Jemma has a segment for just about anything, with topics ranging from managing family dynamics to dating advice. Walking us through the psychology behind the topic, she uses research-based advice to help listeners understand and cope with their own emotions, behaviors and relationships. This podcast is great for reminding yourself that you’re not alone in your challenges and that there are practical ways you can enhance your life using psychology.

This podcast is unique in that it is both educational and personal, with Jemma tying in her own life experiences. She perfectly weaves scientific evidence into her episodes, giving advice to listeners while using credible research to support it. Additionally, the variety of subjects covered in this podcast makes it so there is something for everyone. With that being said, here are some of my favorite episodes, divided by topic.

For building a better relationship with yourself, I highly recommend “203. Why do we feel so unloveable?,” “190. Fall in love with your own company,” “184. How to get your spark back” and “71. The secret to self-confidence”.

To help you navigate personal relationships, check out “223. Why are female friendships so hard?,” “164. Dating and mental health in our 20s” and “144. It’s okay for your friendships to change.”

If you’re looking for career advice, tune in to “217. How to find your calling,” “199. The struggles of job hunting in our 20s” and “133. Feeling lost after university and career anxiety”.

To create a more peaceful life, listen to “244. 5 steps for creating a ‘soft life,’” “227. The power of staying present” and “167. 5 steps to build a life you love.”

In my opinion, the best aspect of this podcast is the practical applications to real life. Jemma discusses both the importance of these topics and how you can incorporate these changes into your daily life, such as specific perspective switches, calming exercises or ways to navigate difficult conversations.

This podcast has inspired me to create better habits and further understand all of the struggles we face in early adulthood. I hope you give it a listen, and it helps you learn just a little bit more about the psychology of your life.