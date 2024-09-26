The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Add this to your watchlist immediately

If you aren’t watching Tell Me Lies on Hulu, then what are you doing? You better open your Hulu account (or sign up for a student account at $1.99 a month) and get watching.

The addictive TV show loosely based on Carola Lovering’s novel, whose second series is currently airing a new episode every Wednesday, has had fans utterly obsessed since season one aired in 2022. Set between 2007 and 2015, the show follows the lives of a friend group who meets at Baird College and the continuous lies between them that causes their lives to spiral.

Here is why you should be watching Tell Me Lies…

1. It’s relatable

If you are currently or have ever been to college, there are plenty of things you may relate to. Hopefully, it’s not your roommate dying during welcome week. However, there are lots of other storylines that many college students face at some point. Blacking out at a frat party, getting humbled by the workload of a class, dating a guy who is seeing other girls behind your back – the show truly depicts the highs and lows of being a college student. While the show sees the characters in college in 2007, a time when Facebook and low-rise jeans were all the rage, the themes and storylines are universal, no matter what year it is.

2. stephen & Lucy’s Chemistry

The show’s main couple, Stephen and Lucy, have incredible chemistry and it comes as no surprise that the actors who play them, Jackson White and Grace Van Patten, are dating in real life. While the onscreen couple is extremely toxic, Jackson and Grace have assured fans that their real life relationship is nothing like Stephen and Lucy’s. While there are times when you grow frustrated with how awful their relationship is, no one can deny that the fiery chemistry between the pair is one of the best parts of the show.

3. It’s Plot Twists and Cliff Hanger Galore

You may think you know what’s going to happen, and yet you still are left shocked after every episode. The script writers and producers have done an excellent job of keeping the audience on their toes and guessing what happens next. With each character being extremely volatile and complex, you will constantly be stunned by their next move. While it makes it hard to root for any character, it does make for a compelling storyline. Upon multiple rewatches, I found new clues every time that subtly hinted at major plot points that stunned me the first time around. Obviously, I won’t spoil anything, but the series one finale is major. I am thankful the show was renewed for a second series so I could get answers to my burning questions.

4. The Acting is Excellent

I’m not an acting expert by any means, but seeing how different the actors are in interviews from their characters on screen shows just how good they all are. Jackson White’s transformation into the sly, manipulative and cunning Stephen DeMarco is impressive, as is Grace Van Patten’s portrayal of Lucy Albright, whose personality shifts throughout the first series the more she gets trapped under Stephen’s spell. The rest of the cast is also amazing. Series two goes into more depth with each of the supporting characters, which has been great to watch.

5. The Wardrobe Department Did Good

Since the show is split between 2007 and 2015, there is an obvious change in style between those two time periods. While many viewers have complained that the 2007 fashion is not super accurate, I personally loved it and saw a resemblance between the characters’ outfits and the now popular Y2K fashion trend. I also enjoyed seeing the characters go to different themed frat parties and was impressed by the effort they put into their costumes. While I don’t think I will be wearing low rise jeans any time soon, I did still find some inspo with the cute tops and skirts Lucy, Pippa and Bre would wear back in 2007.

If this hasn’t convinced you to watch the show, then I don’t know what will. Just watch it. I promise you won’t regret it.