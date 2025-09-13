WHY YOU DON’T NEED AN AESTHETIC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your life isn’t a tiktok post

Do you like simple makeup and slicked-back buns? Then, you should try the clean girl aesthetic. Do you like lace and pink? Then, you should try the coquette aesthetic. What about headphones and leather jackets? Then, you might just be a downtown girl. Social media has managed to convince people, especially young women, that they need an aesthetic. TikTok, in particular, has been a major source of overly specific aesthetic trends that always boil down to overconsumption. The clean girl aesthetic, for example, emphasizes a simple, effortless makeup routine, but underneath all the simplicity is hundreds of dollars of makeup and skincare products. Despite the so-called values of the aesthetic, it requires an enormous amount of money to achieve the basics of the look. Almost every aesthetic on TikTok requires money, time and effort to completely achieve. You can’t just wake up one day and decide to be a coastal grandmother. You need to buy an unreasonable amount of clothing and objects in light blue to even begin to fit this aesthetic. TikTok aesthetics are rooted in mass consumerism. People change their hair, clothes, makeup, rooms and even their lifestyles in order to fit an aesthetic and develop a sense of belonging and self-identity.

Although TikTok aesthetic trends can provide a sense of community and creativity, they primarily focus on visuals, consumption and shallow ideas of self-improvement. Aesthetics are too superficial and short-lived to become subcultures; thus, we see new trends appear almost every week. You may identify with some TikTok aesthetics and even participated in them, I know I have, but have you noticed how hard it is to fully commit to an aesthetic? Have you noticed that it requires a lot of time, effort and money to keep up with the microtrends that emerge from these so-called aesthetics. What is the difference between a vanilla girl and a clean girl? What drew you into these aesthetics and what prevented you from fully committing? Other than the obvious obstacles that I have mentioned several times already, the main reason these aesthetics are so hard to commit to is because they are ungenuine. After attempting yet another TikTok aesthetic microtrend, you soon come to realize you can’t commit to a single aesthetic. Despite what TikTok may say, this does not mean you lack direction or that you are unsure of who you are. It is actually the opposite. You are a real human being with experiences and emotions that shape who you are on a day-to-day basis. You are not a fictional character. You change your mind all the time and you grow and change like every other human being does. If you choose to cut your hair it is not a symbolic gesture that represents your character development. Sometimes a girl just wants to get bangs for the fun of it.

Your identity is much more than the clothes you wear and the things you own. You are much more than your consumption. Although life is difficult and having a sense of self can help calm your anxieties, hyper focusing on your aesthetic or the way you present yourself to the world will only cause you more stress. Instead of looking for what identifies you, try focusing on your goals and the way you want to shape your life. Social media trends come and go, but your goals and passions will stay with you forever. As you grow, change and learn, your self-identity will follow and one day you will be able to understand who you are as a person. In the meantime, do not overthink your identity and focus on living your life. To quote Taylor Swift, “You are what you love,” and don’t be afraid to express yourself however you see fit even if it isn’t trendy.